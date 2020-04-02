News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours: West Ham to make surprise bid for Barcelona striker

Football rumours: West Ham to make surprise bid for Barcelona striker
By Press Association
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 07:38 AM

What the papers say

West Ham are set to make a surprise bid for Denmark’s Martin Braithwaite, even though the striker only joined Barcelona in February. The Daily Mail reports the Hammers want the former Middlesbrough and Leganes striker to add firepower to their attack as they face Premier League relegation. The 28-year-old joined the Catalan giants for £15 million, and after appearing just three times without scoring a goal the club are willing to let him go for a similar amount.

Borussia Dortmund are on the cusp of signing Birmingham sensation Jude Bellingham, according to the Birmingham Mail which cites Germany’s Bild. The 16-year-old midfielder has been targeted by Manchester United, although it has emerged his camp had progressed in negotiations with the Bundesliga giants prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

At least three Premier League clubs are interested in James Rodriguez (Joe Giddens/PA)
At least three Premier League clubs are interested in James Rodriguez (Joe Giddens/PA)

James Rodriguez is not needed at Real Madrid but could soon reunite with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. Madrid will try to move on the Colombia midfielder this summer so they can make some money prior to his contract expiring in 2021. The 28-year-old worked at Los Blancos with Ancelotti and the Italian now wants to bring him to the blue part of Merseyside, reports the Daily Mirror which cites Spain’s Marca. Arsenal and Wolves are also set to be interested in the player.

Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox has been linked with a possible move to his club’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough. The Yorkshire Post cites Football Insider as saying Boro are “big admirers” of the 26-year-old, who has also attracted the interest of Nottingham Forest, West Brom and Huddersfield.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Illan Meslier: The 20-year-old goalkeeper, on loan from Ligue 1 team Lorient, will sign with Leeds permanently if the side secure promotion to the Premier League, the Mirror reports.

Willian’s contract at Stamford Bridge ends this summer (Adam Davy/PA)
Willian’s contract at Stamford Bridge ends this summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Willian: Tuttosport reports the Chelsea and Brazil midfielder, 31, could reunite with former Blues manager Maurizio Sarri at Juventus this summer.

READ MORE

You have to bite the bullet and think of others – Kyle Walker on Covid-19 lockdown life

More on this topic

Son hopes to complete national service in South Korean military during shutdownSon hopes to complete national service in South Korean military during shutdown

You have to bite the bullet and think of others – Kyle Walker on Covid-19 lockdown lifeYou have to bite the bullet and think of others – Kyle Walker on Covid-19 lockdown life

FIFPRO call for safeguards to manage player workload in condensed 2020-21 seasonFIFPRO call for safeguards to manage player workload in condensed 2020-21 season

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Dani CeballosDejan LovrenJack GrealishJames MaddisonPhilippe CoutinhoTransfersWillianTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Cork clubs told lockdown extends to cutting pitchesCork clubs told lockdown extends to cutting pitches

Racing Point to become Aston Martin on F1 grid next seasonRacing Point to become Aston Martin on F1 grid next season

'A moral vacuum': Calls for highly-paid footballers to sacrifice salaries during pandemic'A moral vacuum': Calls for highly-paid footballers to sacrifice salaries during pandemic

Use shutdown to show majority of football people are good people, urges former Sligo bossUse shutdown to show majority of football people are good people, urges former Sligo boss


Lifestyle

Another great aspect of being able to roam around Phoenix Park is the abundance of wild garlic, which flourishes throughout the great expanse.The Currabinny Cooks: going wild with garlic

Dyed purple hair, fake tattoos ... Ophelia Lovibond certainly went against type for her latest role.Succes from Failure: Ophelia Lovibond certainly goes against type for latest role

Keeping plants like lupins and delphiniums happy now will pay off this summer, says Peter DowdallPeter Dowdall: Embark on a perennial quest

Three figures with roles in the Cork band’s trajectory tell Ellie O’Byrne about the legend-in-the-making that was sadly never to be.B-Side the Leeside: Nun Attax and the Knocknaheeny Shuffle

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »