Football rumours from the media: Spurs look to build ahead of next season

Monday, June 03, 2019 - 07:41 AM

Tottenham have drawn up a wishlist of four players as they hope to mount a fresh assault on the Premier League and Champions League next season. Real Betis playmaker Giovani Lo Celso and Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele are the top targets, with Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon also being linked with a move to North London, according to the Daily Mirror.

Nabil Fekir, Lyon’s attacking midfielder and captain who has lit up Ligue 1, is wanted by both Manchester City and Liverpool, reports the Daily Express.

Maurizio Sarri led Chelsea to the Europa League (Joosep Martinson/UEFA)

The managerial roundabout may soon start to turn, with Juventus close to securing the arrival of Maurizio Sarri, reports the Daily Mirror. The paper adds that Sarri would be keen on signing Tottenham and England full-back Kieran Trippier should he make the move.

Kevin Trapp is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kevin Trapp, currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain, and Venezuela striker Jan Hurtado who plays in Argentina for Gimnasia y Esgrima, are top of the wishlist for Rafael Benitez should a takeover of Newcastle go through, reports the Daily Express.

Full-back Elseid Hysaj wants to leave Napoli and could be heading for the Premier League, reports the Daily Mirror.

Romelu Lukaku: Inter Milan are interested in taking on the Manchester United number nine, but the Italian club will be forced to pay £62m according to Sportmediaset.

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku is wanted by the Serie A club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rodrigo Moreno: Valencia are closing in on the signing of the Barcelona forward, reports Sport.

Aleksandar Kolarov: The Serbian full-back may be swapping Serie A club Roma for Inter Milan, Gazzetta dello Sport says.

- Press Association

