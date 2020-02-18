News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media: Spurs and Everton show interest in Man United defender

By Press Association
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 09:34 AM

Tottenham and Everton have shown interest in 30-year-old Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling, who is currently on loan at Roma, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could be on the chopping block after the 20-year-old was reportedly dumped for Sunday’s clash with Newcastle due to problems with his ‘attitude’ in training. Guendouzi could attract substantial interest if Arsenal decide to put him on the market, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express has reported that ‘tension’ between Boubakary Soumare and Lille has provided a major boost to potential transfer suitors Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. The 20-year-old  midfielder was left out of Sunday’s crucial match against Marseille despite a breakout Ligue 1 season.

Oxford United’s Rob Dickie is attracting plenty of interest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Southampton and Burnley are among a number of Premier League clubs eager to sign 23-year-old Oxford defender Rob Dickie, Football Insider says.

Ajax could be facing a mass exodus, the Athletic reports, with goalkeeper Andre Onana believed to be one of a whopping eight players who could leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Players to watch

Yaya Toure: Brazilian club Botafogo are expected to sign the former Manchester City midfielder this week, says Brazilian website Globo Esporte.

Martin Braithwaite: The Danish striker is set to join Barcelona from Leganes The futures of Chris Smalling and Matteo Guendouzi are in the spotlightin an emergency deal, reports Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

