Football rumours from the media: Slavisa Jokanovic given two games to save job

Monday, October 22, 2018 - 06:58 AM

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is running out of time at Craven Cottage, according to the Mirror. It is claimed the Cottagers could move on from the boss that led them to promotion back to the Premier League if results do not improve in the next two games. Fulham have lost their last three games and are without a Premier League win since August.

Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, centre, has been linked with Manchester United (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic will cost Manchester United £40million if they want to sign him in January, according to the Sun. The 21-year-old Serbia international is reportedly wanted by United boss Jose Mourinho.

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake is on Manchester City’s radar, claims the Sun. The Holland centre-back has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham, but it is claimed City boss Pep Guardiola is contemplating a £40million bid for the former Chelsea man.

Phil Foden is reportedly being watched by Borussia Dortmund (Martin Rickett/PA)

Borussia Dortmund want to sign more young English talent after Jadon Sancho’s success in the Bundesliga, according to the Mirror. The paper claims Manchester City’s Phil Foden is being watched by the German club, along with Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move away from Paris St Germain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Adrien Rabiot: The Paris St Germain midfielder has been linked with Liverpool and Juventus in the Italian media.

Malcom: The winger has not started for Barcelona since joining from Bordeaux in the summer and the Express claims Arsenal are interested in a loan deal for the Brazilian.- Press Association


