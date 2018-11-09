Football rumours from the media: Nasri to West Ham? Wilson to leave Dean Court?

What the papers say

Chelsea are considering a £35million bid for Callum Wilson, according to The Sun. The Bournemouth striker, who has earned his first England call-up, has been linked with the club following an impressive start to the season, with Maurizio Sarri said to be plotting a January swoop.

West Ham are reportedly considering a surprise move for midfielder Samir Nasri. The Daily Mirror says the Hammers have expressed an interest in the former Arsenal and Manchester City player, who is a free agent after his doping ban ended last week. Everton boss Marco Sliva is also said to be interested. West Ham are said to be considering a move for Samir Nasri (John Walton/PA)

Athletic Bilbao are ready to offer Fernando Llorente a way out of Tottenham, the Independent claims. The Spanish side are keen to sign the striker, who has spoken of his desire to return to LaLiga, in January, the paper says.

Fulham are looking to bring Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko back to west London, according to reports. The Sun says reports in Italy suggest Fulham could make an offer in January if AC Milan cut short his loan deal. The midfielder has struggled while on loan at the Italian club, the paper adds.

Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be battling it out for Belgium Under-19 striker Cyril Ngonge. The two Premier League giants have been watching the talented 18-year-old’s progress this season, the Mirror reports, with top clubs keen to land him before he breaks through further. The teams could face competition, however, as Club Brugge are desperate to keep him, the paper adds.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Fernando Ovelar: Manchester City have been watching the 14-year-old’s progress closely, the Daily Mirror reports. City have had a scout watching the Cerro Porteno striker, who is the youngest ever player to feature in Paraguay’s top division, and could propose him being loaned to the Premier League in two years’ time, the paper says.

Eric dos Santos Rodrigues: Arsenal have reportedly scouted the Brazilian teenager, also known as Ramires, six times ahead of a potential January move. The Mirror says reports in South America suggest the 18-year-old, who plays for Bahia in Brazil, could be set for a switch to the Emirates. He has also attracted interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, but north London is said to be his “most likely” destination, the paper adds.- Press Association