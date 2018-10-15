Football rumours from the media: Mousa Dembele interested in China move

What the papers say

Mousa Dembele doesn’t appear to see Tottenham in his long-term future, according to the Sun. It reports that the Belgium midfielder is eyeing a move to Chinese Super League side Beijing Sinobo Guoan but he is happy to see out his time at Spurs, with the 31-year-old’s contract expiring in the summer.

Fulham are keeping AC Milan defender Mateo Musacchio on their radar, the Mirror says. Despite spending £100m in the summer, boss Slavisa Jokanovic is still looking to strengthen his side’s defence, with Musacchio said to be top of the list for a January move.

Paris St Germain are keeping tabs on goalkeeper David De Gea as his contract negotiations at Old Trafford rumble on, the Mirror reports. Manchester United appear keen to see off competition from abroad to keep the 27-year-old, with the Manchester Evening News saying the Red Devils are prepared to make him their best-paid player. Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could spark a bidding war (PA)

Arsenal are targeting Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr, 20, and 19-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz as part of plans to invest in the future, the Sun claims. The duo are both said to have been spotted as potential targets for January as the Gunners look to build on their impressive form.

Social media round-up

Club trying to lure Phil Foden away from Man City https://t.co/eLO2HvxF1N pic.twitter.com/x9nXy5MII0 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 14, 2018

Players to watch

Feliz por el resultado del equipo. Vamos con más fuerza @ManUtd_ES 🔴 Happy for the result. Let’s go @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/UsGxd8Cu4A — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) September 15, 2018

Antonio Valencia: The Manchester United captain could be heading for the exit door for free, according to the Sun. The Ecuador right-back can sign a pre-contract deal with another club before the end of the season.

Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic: United are hoping to revive their interest in Croatian duo Perisic and Rebic, the Mirror claims. Jose Mourinho had hoped to bring the pair to Old Trafford before the start of the season, but is now thought to be determined to persuade the club hierarchy to make a move for at least one of the pair in January.

- Press Association