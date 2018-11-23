Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Marcus Rashford is prepared to leave Old Trafford in the pursuit of first-team football, the Sun reports. The 21-year-old England forward, who has two goals in 13 games for his club this season, could be tempted to talk to Real Madrid, the paper says.

Borussia Dortmund have expressed an interest in signing Everton’s young star Anthony Gordon, the Daily Mail says. The Bundesliga leaders have form in finding young English talent after signing Jadon Sancho last year, but Bayern Munich and Arsenal are also in for the 17-year-old according to the paper.

The top midfielder in 2018 according to the @Audi Player Index? None other than @ATLUTD's Miguel Almiron. 👏https://t.co/bzptW3AHJx— Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 15, 2018

Atlanta United attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron has caught the attention of Newcastle, West Ham and Everton, according to the Sun. The Paraguay international would reportedly cost around £15m.

Another potential arrival on Tyneside is Stanley N’Soki. The Daily Mirror reports United boss Rafael Benitez has reignited his interest in the Paris St Germain left-back. Tom Heaton could drop down a division to join Leeds (Nick Potts/PA)

Leeds are interested in picking up Tom Heaton from Burnley, says the Daily Mirror. Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has lost two goalies to injury a week and the Championship club could turn their attention to England keeper Heaton, who has not started a league game for Burnley this season.

Social media round-up

Mohamed Salah urged to quit Liverpool if Reds don't end trophy drought https://t.co/6JIAfQLFxD pic.twitter.com/k3hdYbRTxD— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 22, 2018

Barcelona face having to pay Borussia Dortmund a further £26m if they sell Ousmane Dembélé. Arsenal are interested. (Source: Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/G5Z28i3Lpg— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 22, 2018

Players to watch

Ruben Neves: Juventus are interested in making a move for the Wolves and Portugal midfielder in January, Tuttosport reports. Sandro Wagner is wanted by Crystal Palace and West Ham (Niall Carson/PA)

Sandro Wagner: The Bayern Munich striker is wanted by Crystal Palace, West Ham and a number of Bundesliga clubs, according to Bild.

- Press Association