News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media: Man United eye up highly-rated teen

Football rumours from the media: Man United eye up highly-rated teen
By Press Association
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 07:09 AM

What the papers say

Chelsea are hot favourites to land the signature of Jadon Sancho as the London club will stump up the £120m asking price, according to the Sun. Frank Lampard’s side are reported to be interested in the 19-year-old along with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, United will look at bringing in Birmingham’s star teenager Jude Bellingham according to the Daily Telegraph. Bellingham, 16, has made 20 appearances this season for the Blues and is also sought by a number of Bundesliga clubs.

Christian Eriksen will not move to Manchester United in January despite being out of contract at Tottenham in the summer, the Daily Star reports. Eriksen, 27, has been linked with a move away from Spurs after talks on a new contract stalled.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic‘s time at Old Trafford looks set to come to a close, with the Daily Star reporting that the midfielder will not be offered a new contract when his current deal ends in June 2020.

View this post on Instagram

Playoff mode @lagalaxy

A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on

Carlo Ancelotti will be given the funds to boost Everton over the transfer window, the Star says, with rumours suggesting Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be an option for the Goodison Park outfit.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dries Mertens: The Belgium international has caught the eye of new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, reports Calciomercato.

Paul Pogba: The midfielder may be routinely subject of rumours with a move away from Manchester United, but Real Madrid have said they will not be bidding for the France international in January, according to Marca.

Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich is the club of choice for the Manchester City midfielder as his future at the Etihad Stadium looks less certain, says Bild.

footballGossip

More in this Section

Neville calls for players to walk off after racist abuseNeville calls for players to walk off after racist abuse

5 things we learned from the weekend’s Premier League action5 things we learned from the weekend’s Premier League action

Chelsea’s win at 10-man Spurs overshadowed by alleged racist abuse of RudigerChelsea’s win at 10-man Spurs overshadowed by alleged racist abuse of Rudiger

Solskjaer critical of Man Utd’s lack of urgency in shock defeat at WatfordSolskjaer critical of Man Utd’s lack of urgency in shock defeat at Watford


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Continue their public nervous breakdown, as we watch between the slits of our fingers, wincing. And trying not to laugh too loud.Suzanne Harrington: 'Did Ireland and England swap shirts?'

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »