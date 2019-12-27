News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media: Granit Xhaka on his way to Bundesliga

By Press Association
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 07:34 AM

Chelsea are poised to raid Paris St Germain to buy Germany winger Julian Draxler and Sengal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to the Daily Star. Having had their transfer ban lifted, Blues boss Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his squad at the first opportunity in January, with 26-year-old Draxler and 30-year-old Gueye topping their wishlist.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka looks to be on his way to Hertha Berlin, according to the Mirror. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Gunners after being stripped of the captaincy at the club in early November. His agent has reportedly told the Mirror that Xhaka has already agreed a deal with Hertha.

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka looks set to leave the Gunners for Hertha Berlin (Nick Potts/PA)
New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign France midfielder Adrien Rabiot on loan in January, according to The Times. The 24-year-old Juventus man could be a possible replacement for Xhaka.

Leroy Sane will stay with Manchester City until the end of the season before moving to Bayern Munich, the Daily Star reports. City fans had feared the 23-year-old – who has not played all season due to injury – might be shipped out in the January transfer window. But the Germany international is now expected to leave for Bayern in an £85 million deal next summer.

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane looks likely to leave at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson wants to bring ‘four or five new players’ to the club in January, the Daily Mail says. The Eagles are well-placed in the top 10 of the Premier League, but Hodgson insists the club needs to strengthen their depth.

Willian: The Brazilian is a target for several major clubs but is said to have entered talks on a new contract keeping him with Chelsea, the Daily Mail reports.

Mohamed Elneny: The Arsenal midfielder, currently on loan to Besiktas, is in negotiations over a move to AC Milan, the Daily Express says.

Pau Torres: The 22-year-old Villarreal centre-back is being closely watched by Manchester City, according to The Daily Telegraph.

