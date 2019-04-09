NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media: Declan Rice to Man United?

Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 08:10 AM

Manchester United are looking to bolster their defence this summer and are keen on landing West Ham’s Declan Rice, the Irish Independent says. Rice, 20, has been a regular starter for the Hammers this term and was called up to the England national side for recent games against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Arsenal may be looking to bring in Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico with the 26-year-old saying the summer was a natural time to head to the Premier League, reports the Daily Mirror.

Wolves’ Ruben Vinagre is wanted by two of Europe’s top clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool and Barcelona are also looking for improvements in defence and will battle for the signature of Wolves and Portugal defender Ruben Vinagre, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is looking to make Salomon Rondon‘s move from West Brom permanent with the club reported to be offering Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy in a swap deal, says the Newcastle Chronicle.

QPR have held discussions with former Oxford and Leicester caretaker manager Michael Appleton about the vacant position, the Daily Telegraph says.

Che Adams: The Birmingham striker who has scored 22 league goals this season is wanted by Everton, Football Insider says.

Birmingham City’s Che Adams is among the top scorers in the Championship (Nick Potts/PA)

Nikola Vlasic: The Croatia striker may be on his way out of Goodison Park with CSKA Moscow looking at making his loan deal permanent, Championat reports.

Thorgan Hazard: The Belgium midfielder, wanted by Liverpool, is set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach for Borussia Dortmund in a £34.5million deal in the summer, according to Kicker.

