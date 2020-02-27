News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media: Bayern interested in Roberto Firmino

Football rumours from the media: Bayern interested in Roberto Firmino
By Press Association
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 09:10 AM

What the papers say

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is looking to his previous employers as he looks to improve Inter’s defence, reports the Daily Mail. The paper says the Conte is looking at either Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri and will make one of them a target in the summer.

Roberto Firmino is wanted by Bayern Munich, reports the Liverpool Echo. The 28-year-old Brazilian signed for the Anfield outfit in 2015 from Hoffenheim and Bayern have enquired about the forward returning to Germany.

Talks between Liverpool and RB Leipzig over the signing of Timo Werner are at an “advanced” stage, according to the Daily Express. The striker has scored 71 times in 116 games for the Bundesliga side, including a strike against Tottenham in the Champions League last-16 match earlier this month.

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner is wanted by Liverpool (John Walton/PA)
RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner is wanted by Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

The race to sign 24-year-old Florian Grillitsch from Hoffenheim is hotting up, with Arsenal, Newcastle and Southampton set to fight over the midfielder’s signature, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

Defender Jack Tucker, who is currently on the books of Gillingham, has caught the attention of Aston Villa and Celtic, reports the Birmingham Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah: Real Madrid have got the Liverpool forward in their sights and believe they will be able to land the Egyptian if they can sell Gareth Bale, reports El Desmarque.

Fabian Ruiz: The LaLiga side are also preparing an offer for the 23-year-old from Napoli in the region of £60million, says Calciomercato.

Willian: The forward’s future at Chelsea looks to be in doubt as talks have stalled over a new contract, says Esporte Interativo.

More on this topic

Jurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yetJurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yet

A Rebel Red: Lifelong Liverpool fan Billy Murphy heads to AnfieldA Rebel Red: Lifelong Liverpool fan Billy Murphy heads to Anfield

Jurgen Klopp expects reaction to Atletico defeat as Liverpool suffer Henderson injury blowJurgen Klopp expects reaction to Atletico defeat as Liverpool suffer Henderson injury blow

Jurgen Klopp praises Donegal boy's 'passion' in letter after the Utd fan asks him to lose gamesJurgen Klopp praises Donegal boy's 'passion' in letter after the Utd fan asks him to lose games

BarcelonaChelseaEmerson PalmieriInter MilanLiverpoolMarcos AlonsoRoberto FirminoTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry sagaMayo hope chapter is finally closed on a sorry saga

Keith Ricken rails against U20 callsKeith Ricken rails against U20 calls

Serge Gnabry scores twice as Bayern Munich give Chelsea mountain to climbSerge Gnabry scores twice as Bayern Munich give Chelsea mountain to climb


Lifestyle

From ocean-safe sunscreen to underwater camera casing, these items will make water-based holidays more enjoyable.Dive into a whole new world with this essential underwater kit

You can’t beat eggs at all hours. It’s a fact.Things you only know if breakfast food for dinner is your thing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »