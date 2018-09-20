Football rumours from the media: Arsenal eye Argentinian duo

What the papers say

Ever Banega looks to be one of two Arsenal targets

Sticking with Arsenal, and Sevilla star Ever Banega looks to be another prospect on the radar of Sanllehi, according to The Sun. It is reported manager Unai Emery , who worked with Banega in Spain, is keen on bringing the 30-year-old Argentinian to the Premier League.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is hopeful of extending his time at the Emirates, the Evening Standard reports. The 36-year-old is in the last year of his contract and is keen to stave off competition from 26-year-old Bernd Leno, who joined the Gunners in the summer.

Social media round-up

AC Milan 'step up interest' in Arsenal star https://t.co/6DNaXoZ1lo pic.twitter.com/k8HJHWuoaC — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 20, 2018

Derby boss Frank Lampard backs Chelsea loanee Mason Mount getting an England call-up as a Championship player #CFC #DCFC #ENG https://t.co/Ik2MJ8vQZR pic.twitter.com/sduOFKQH4C — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 19, 2018

Players to watch

Conor Coady: Gareth Southgate has also had a watchful eye on the Wolves captain, the Mirror says. The 25-year-old defender is said to have attracted interest from the England boss following an impressive start to life in the Premier League.

- Press Association