Football rumours from the media: Arsenal eye Argentinian duo

Sticking with Arsenal, and Sevilla star Ever Banega looks to be another prospect on the radar of Sanllehi, according to The Sun. It is reported manager Unai Emery , who worked with Banega in Spain, is keen on bringing the 30-year-old Argentinian to the Premier League.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is hopeful of extending his time at the Emirates, the Evening Standard reports. The 36-year-old is in the last year of his contract and is keen to stave off competition from 26-year-old Bernd Leno, who joined the Gunners in the summer.
The son of former Manchester Cit player Shaun Wright-Phillips could be poised to follow in his father’s footsteps. According to the Mail, 16-year-old D’Margio Wright-Phillips was spotted training with City’s first-team before their Champions League game against Lyon. The youngster has scored once and assisted six goals for the side’s under-18s this season.
Conor Coady: Gareth Southgate has also had a watchful eye on the Wolves captain, the Mirror says. The 25-year-old defender is said to have attracted interest from the England boss following an impressive start to life in the Premier League.
- Press Association