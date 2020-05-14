News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 08:37 AM

What the papers say

Reports have emerged that in-demand France and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is on the verge of moving to Manchester United. The Daily Express, citing TodoFichajes, says the Red Devils have agreed terms with the 23-year-old, who was also on Chelsea’s radar, on a £61.8million deal.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane could be on his way to Borussia Dortmund. According to The Daily Telegraph, the German side are preparing a £50million-plus bid for the 24-year-old, whose contract runs out at the end of next season.

Tottenham’s Juan Foyth has been linked with Barcelona (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham’s Juan Foyth has been linked with Barcelona (John Walton/PA)

The Daily Mirror reports that Barcelona have expressed interest in Tottenham defender Juan Foyth. The 22-year-old Argentine only made eight appearances before the season was suspended, however the Spanish giants are eager to find a cheap replacement for centre backs Samuel Umtiti or Jean-Clair Todibo should they be released in the summer.

Manchester United are believed to have high hopes for 16-year-old Jude Bellingham if they manage to sign him from Birmingham. The Evening Standard reports the Red Devils view the teenager as an immediate first-team contender. However, with a host of other clubs also interested in the talented midfielder, Bellingham’s signature is far from a done deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona have set the 22-year-old France forward’s price tag at £53million, reports Spanish publication Marca.

Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko could be on the way out (David Davies/PA)
Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko could be on the way out (David Davies/PA)

Tiemoue Bakayoko: Chelsea would be willing to sell the 25-year-old for £31million, however that could be too high a price for Paris St Germain, according to Le10 Sport.

READ MORE

Return to training edges closer as Premier League holds talks with clubs

More on this topic

Norwich chief says promotion from Championship only fair if season is completedNorwich chief says promotion from Championship only fair if season is completed

Football Association appeal against Chelsea transfer ban to be heard next monthFootball Association appeal against Chelsea transfer ban to be heard next month

Morgan Gibbs-White facing action after breaching lockdown restrictionsMorgan Gibbs-White facing action after breaching lockdown restrictions

Football mourns Brian Duffy, father of Ireland international ShaneFootball mourns Brian Duffy, father of Ireland international Shane


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

BarcelonaLeroy SaneManchester CityManchester UnitedMoussa DembeleTransfersTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Tottenham's Dele Alli attacked during robbery at homeTottenham's Dele Alli attacked during robbery at home

EFL warns clubs over potential financial hole as training pushed back to May 25EFL warns clubs over potential financial hole as training pushed back to May 25

Kieran Shannon: Every player could use a leader like Jordan, but that doesn't always mean a badassKieran Shannon: Every player could use a leader like Jordan, but that doesn't always mean a badass

Dalo's GAA Show: Dr Con on cocooning, Ringy and the strikesDalo's GAA Show: Dr Con on cocooning, Ringy and the strikes


Lifestyle

A good morning routine can set you up for the day – but where to start? Liz Connor finds out how wellness pros approach it.Start as you mean to go on ... Here's how wellbeing experts start their day

From far-flung cabins to off-grid retreats, these are the great escapes where you can really get away from it all, says Sarah Marshall.If you have secretly enjoyed the lockdown here's how to embrace isolation further on your next holiday

Going green on the ocean blue.Copenhagen set for world’s first ‘parkipelago’ – a network of floating island parks

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »