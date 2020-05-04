News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Monday, May 04, 2020 - 11:17 AM

What the papers say

Real Madrid are continuing their interest in signing Paul Pogba after being rebuffed last summer. The LaLiga side are due to table a £70million offer for the 27-year-old who has only made eight appearances for Manchester United this season, reports the Daily Mirror. The paper adds that Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain may also look at making an offer for the midfielder.

Another player heading for the Old Trafford exit door is Alexis Sanchez, reports the Daily Mail. The paper said Sanchez, currently on loan at Inter Milan, wants to finish his career in his native Chile with Universidad a potential destination.

Tanguy Ndombele is keen to remain at Tottenham despite losing his first-team place, reports the Daily Telegraph. Barcelona are said to be keen on the 23-year-old midfielder.

Antoine Griezmann could leave Barcelona (Steven Paston/PA)
Antoine Griezmann could leave Barcelona (Steven Paston/PA)

Barcelona will look to clear out a number of their players in the summer, with former Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann among those who could be allowed to depart, alongside Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, says the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal and Chelsea will spar off in the race to sign Orkun Kokcu, reports the Daily Express. Kokcu, 19, broke out into the Feyenoord first team in 2018 and has also appeared for the Turkey under-21 side.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tiemoue Bakayoko: Sevilla are looking to take on the Chelsea and France midfielder, reports France Football.

View this post on Instagram

Victoria importante, a seguir.💪⚽️ #laliga

A post shared by Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) on

Ivan Rakitic: The Barcelona and Croatia midfielder has caught the eye of Tottenham after he has fallen out of favour at the Nou Camp, says Mundo Deportivo.

Ibrahima Konate: Manchester United have made an inquiry about bringing in the RB Leipzig centre-back, according to Le10Sport.

More on this topic

Football finance expert paints bleak picture for lower league football clubsFootball finance expert paints bleak picture for lower league football clubs

Serie A sides given green light to open training centresSerie A sides given green light to open training centres

Liam Mackey on the night the Theatre of Dreams came trueLiam Mackey on the night the Theatre of Dreams came true

Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca keen to keep hold of defender Chris SmallingRoma head coach Paulo Fonseca keen to keep hold of defender Chris Smalling


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Michael Moynihan: Opportunities now abound for Paul in not-so-normal timesMichael Moynihan: Opportunities now abound for Paul in not-so-normal times

Anthony Daly: How Limerick built a hurling legacyAnthony Daly: How Limerick built a hurling legacy

Tweeting Titans: The top 20 inter-county player Twitter accountsTweeting Titans: The top 20 inter-county player Twitter accounts

Club chief fears legal issues if GAA players are ‘guinea pigs’Club chief fears legal issues if GAA players are ‘guinea pigs’


Lifestyle

Here are our top TV picks for today.Monday's TV Highlights: Journey to Irish citizenship and season finale of Westworld

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »