News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 11:23 AM

What the papers say

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be leaving north London for a bargain price, the Sun reports. The paper says Arsenal are willing to sell the Gabon striker, who will soon start the final year of his contract with the Gunners, for just £30 million.  The 30-year-old joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 for £60m and he has gone on to captain the team. But selling Aubameyang would help Arsenal manager and former midfielder Mikel Arteta as he attempts to overhaul his squad with a severely limited budget.

There is still no certainty about Mesut Ozil‘s future at the Emirates w ith talks yet to commence over a possible contract extension, according to the Mirror. The former Germany international was told he was free to leave the club last summer but his significant wages – he is Arsenal’s highest-paid player – priced him out of a move. The Mirror cites ESPN as reporting that the Gunners still want the playmaker, 31, off their books despite him becoming a regular starter under Arteta.

The Evening Standard reports Manchester United are keeping an eye on Kai Havertz, who has impressed in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen. The paper says United’s focus on the attacking Germany midfielder will become more intense if they fail to sign England winger and Havertz’s fellow 20-year-old Jadon Sancho. Havertz has also attracted the attention of Chelsea, Liverpool, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Jean-Clair Todibo has been the subject of talks between Everton and Barcelona over a potential £17.4m-deal, says the Daily Mail. The Toffees missed out on signing the 20-year-old in January, with the centre-back opting instead to join Bundesliga side Schalke on loan for the remainder of the season. The France Under-20 international could be part of a defensive rebuild at Everton, who the Mail have also linked with left-sided centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes in a £25m transfer from Lille.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

James Rodriguez: The 28-year-old Real Madrid and Colombia midfielder has been offered a four-year contract with Everton, according to Spain’s Mundo Deportivo.

Could Wissam Ben Yedder swap the Mediterranean for Manchester? (John Walton/PA)
Could Wissam Ben Yedder swap the Mediterranean for Manchester? (John Walton/PA)

Wissam Ben Yedder: France’s L’Equipe reports Manchester United and Arsenal both want to sign the Monaco and France striker, 29.

Victor Osimhen: Liverpool have begun discussions with representatives of the 21-year-old Lille and Nigeria forward, says French outlet Le10.

More on this topic

Alan Pardew leaves role as ADO Den Haag bossAlan Pardew leaves role as ADO Den Haag boss

Michael Robinson recalled as jovial giant who became hero on pitch and in studioMichael Robinson recalled as jovial giant who became hero on pitch and in studio

Niall Quinn recalls Michael Robinson as an 'absolute gentleman and gangbuster striker'Niall Quinn recalls Michael Robinson as an 'absolute gentleman and gangbuster striker'

Ligue 1 season will not resume – French prime minister Edouard PhilippeLigue 1 season will not resume – French prime minister Edouard Philippe


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TransfersTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Dave Rennie feels season should end with Leinster declared PRO14 championsDave Rennie feels season should end with Leinster declared PRO14 champions

US interest but LOI needs Fifa cash boostUS interest but LOI needs Fifa cash boost

Premier League advise clubs to recall players for possible return to trainingPremier League advise clubs to recall players for possible return to training

Moment in Time: ‘It could have kept going for another 30 yards after going over’Moment in Time: ‘It could have kept going for another 30 yards after going over’


Lifestyle

A new Sci-fi comedy series and a social-distancing edition of Operation Transformation are among today's top picksWednesday's TV Highlights: Clever sci-fi comedy and a socially-distanced Operation Transformation among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »