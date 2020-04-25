News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Saturday, April 25, 2020 - 07:59 AM

What the papers say

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly stuck in limbo, with neither Inter Milan or Manchester United wanting the Chilean forward. The 31-year-old has scored just one goal in 15 appearances on loan for Inter and The Sun says his lacklustre form has placed him in an unenviable position with neither club willing to pay for his services beyond the end of this season.

Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of Napoli forward Dries Mertens, according to the Daily Star. The Blues have made attempts at signing the 32-year-old over the last two transfer windows, but are confident that this year will be third-time lucky with the prolific goalscorer reportedly open to a London move.

Former Liverpool striker Fabio Borini is believed to be on the radar of both Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. The Birmingham Mail, via Italian newspaper L’Arena, has reported that both clubs have made enquiries about the 29-year-old’s immediate future at Hellas Verona.

Chelsea are reportedly aiming to hang on to Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, despite also being interested in AC Milan’s Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to the Daily Mail, the club is concerned that the coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on Arrizabalaga’s value, leaving manager Frank Lampard with a tough decision to make on whether to persist with the Spaniard or look elsewhere.

Players to watch

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea are hoping to make a summer move for the Arsenal striker, according to ESPN.

Olivier Giroud: The French striker is staying at Stamford Bridge for another year, reports Italian publication Di Marzio.

Houssem Aouar: The Lyon midfielder is being chased by Manchester City, Paris St Germain and Juventus, says French publication RMC Sport.


