Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho‘s mooted move to Manchester United is dependent upon the side qualifying for the Champions League, the Sun reports. The Borussia Dortmund and England forward has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga, but United will be rejected outright if they are not in Europe’s top club competition.

Rangers are preparing for life after Alfredo Morelos, with their Colombian forward linked with a move away from Ibrox in the summer as Atletico Madrid lead the chase, reports the Daily Star.

Liverpool are interested in signing Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, says the Daily Star. Soumare, 21, has also caught the eye of Real Madrid and has made 51 appearances for the Ligue 1 side since 2017. Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been on loan during his time at United (Adam Davy/PA)

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is facing an uncertain future with the Dutch defender reported to be out of favour at Manchester United, says the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old first appeared for the Old Trafford side in 2016, making his debut shortly after Marcus Rashford, but has only made 12 appearances in four years.

Three Premier League clubs could look to bring in Angers’ defensive midfielder Baptiste Santamaria, according to the Daily Express. The paper says Everton, Leicester and Tottenham are all running the rule over the 25-year-old.

Social media round-up

AC Milan target 'dream' move for Mauro Icardihttps://t.co/Ph0f5hqFZF pic.twitter.com/MgXjClkRLY — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 5, 2020

Timo Werner urged to snub Liverpool for Bayern Munich amid transfer interest #LFC https://t.co/IF8BRa6Tlw pic.twitter.com/2TA86nhJGp — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) April 5, 2020

Players to watch

Harry Kane: Real Madrid are looking to bolster their attack with the signing of the Tottenham and England striker, reports Sport. Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez is wanted by West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

Alexis Sanchez: The Manchester United forward, currently on loan at Inter Milan, could be heading to West Ham, says Sport Witness.

Chris Smalling: Roma are pursuing their interest in making the Manchester United defender’s loan deal permanent, according to A Bola.