Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United might use Paul Pogba, 27, as bait to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus. The Holland international has not impressed since signing with the Italian giants last summer for £67.5million from Ajax. The Daily Star reports the centre-back, 20, has started just 15 Serie A matches amid knee and shoulder injuries, making him a prospect for United as they look to offload Pogba to his desired destination of Turin and recruit some young talent.

The only serious contenders for the signature of England international Jadon Sancho are United and Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror. Liverpool had been rumoured to be interested in the Borussia Dortmund winger, but the paper reports the Merseysiders “are said by insiders to not even be monitoring the situation”. Both the Blues and United have contacted the 20-year-old’s representatives, but neither is yet willing to pay almost £100m to secure his signature. Alexis Sanchez is likely to return to Manchester United if the Serie A season is cancelled (Martin Rickett/PA)

Old Trafford bosses will be overjoyed if can secure Sancho, but likely less enthused about having to pay Alexis Sanchez a £1.1m loyalty payment when he returns in the summer. The Chile forward, who has also played for Arsenal and Barcelona, has had a less than stellar loan spell at Inter Milan, scoring just one goal in 15 appearances since August and leading the Italians to pass on signing him. If, as expected, the Serie A season is cancelled the 31-year-old will return to Manchester with two years remaining on his contract and United forced to make the loyalty payment.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gareth Bale: 90min.com reports Everton are planning to sign the 30-year-old Real Madrid forward and his Wales teammate Aaron Ramsey, 29, from Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo may not be staying in Turin (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo: The former Manchester United forward, 35, could be on the market as Juventus looks to further lower costs during the pandemic, according to the Daily Star, which cites Italy’s Il Messaggero.