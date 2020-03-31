News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 08:03 AM

What the papers say

Jack Grealish‘s recent off-field trouble may turn out to be a positive for James Maddison, according to the Daily Star. The paper says Manchester United had been prepared to pay up to  £70million for Aston Villa captain Grealish, 24, but after his recent indiscretion the club may attempt to sign 23-year-old England midfielder Maddison from Leicester instead.

The Daily Express cites Estadio Deportivo as reporting on-loan Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos would prefer to return to Real Betis than remain in north London if he is not wanted at parent club Real Madrid. The 23-year-old is happy to leave the Emirates Stadium despite having impressed in 24 appearances for the Gunners. Ceballos originally moved to Arsenal on a 12-month deal.

Philippe Coutinho could be heading to one of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals (Adam Davy/PA)
Philippe Coutinho could be heading to one of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool are not interested in re-signing Philippe Coutinho and bringing him back to Anfield, the Daily Mirror reports. The Brazil midfielder is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona yet neither club is interested in his services, with the LaLiga side promising to let him go when football starts again. The 27-year-old played with Liverpool from 2013 to 2018 but the paper reports his advisors have been rebuffed by Anfield bosses. Manchester United and Tottenham, however, have been keenly watching the midfielder.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Willian: The 31-year-old Brazil midfielder wants to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Chelsea, with ESPN Brazil reporting Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in his signature.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool – Premier League – Selhurst Park

Dejan Lovren has a trio of powerful potential suitors (Adam Davy/PA)

Dejan Lovren: Tottenham, West Ham and Arsenal are all interested in Liverpool’s 30-year-old Croatia defender, according to Teamtalk.

READ MORE

‘You don’t know where we are going to end up, or when we’re going to be back racing’

More on this topic

Premier League players could isolate together to complete seasonPremier League players could isolate together to complete season

Watch the battle for all-time supremacy as Liverpool chase Manchester UnitedWatch the battle for all-time supremacy as Liverpool chase Manchester United

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

I won’t stay at Spurs for the sake of it, says ambitious KaneI won’t stay at Spurs for the sake of it, says ambitious Kane

Dani CeballosDejan LovrenJack GrealishJames MaddisonPhilippe CoutinhoTransfersWillianTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

USA Rugby files for bankruptcy due to financial challenges caused by coronavirusUSA Rugby files for bankruptcy due to financial challenges caused by coronavirus

Home is where Downey’s heart is, but all eyes still on TokyoHome is where Downey’s heart is, but all eyes still on Tokyo

New meaning of playing at homeNew meaning of playing at home

Cork star Treacy primed and ready to face another battleCork star Treacy primed and ready to face another battle


Lifestyle

Ellie O’Byrne rounds up some of the virtual gigs, films and other eventsArts Noticeboard: Online entertainment options

It’s 25 years since Toy Story first stunned us with its brilliance. Esther McCarthy looks back onJohn Lasseter’s masterpiece and why it’s regarded as a milestone of modern cinemaInfinity and beyond: How Toy Story altered movie history

All the wines recommended this week are available for delivery.Wine with Leslie Williams: Looking for a wine delivery service? Here are a few ...

If I could be reborn for a day I’d be a cat. I love their serenity and independence and how they always manage to find that one shaft of sunlight.This Much I Know: Broadcaster, Mary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »