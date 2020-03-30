News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 06:49 AM

Arsenal’s 30-year-old Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is believed to be on Real Madrid’s radar. The Daily Express reports that Aubameyang, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, has been eyed as a potential boost to the club’s attacking ranks.

However, Aubameyang is not at the top of Real Madrid’s wish list. The Express says the club will only pursue the Arsenal forward if they fail to attract either Sadio Mane from Liverpool or Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle have expressed interest in signing Burnley midfielders Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick, according to the Chronicle. The Irish duo are both out of contract in the summer and Magpies boss Steve Bruce believes the pair would prove valuable to the club next season.

Igor Gomes: Sao Paulo have put a £45million price-tag on the 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder, according to Spanish newspaper Diario AS.

Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan is eager for a long term stay at Roma (Nick Potts/PA)
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: The Arsenal midfielder is eager to turn his loan spell at Roma into a permanent move, the Daily Mail reports.

