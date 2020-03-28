News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Saturday, March 28, 2020

Two years after Jose Mourinho failed to sign Diego Godin while at Manchester United, the Inter Milan centre-back is once again believed to be in the Tottenham manager’s sights. The Daily Mirror reports that Mourinho is keen on bringing the 34-year-old defender in to help bolster his backline.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is reportedly the target for a planned world-record bid from Bayern Munich. The Daily Mirror says the club are willing to pay up to £90 million for the 28-year-old German.

Arsenal are interested in Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler, according to The Sun. Although the 23-year-old only recently signed a new deal with the club, Valencia could be forced to part ways with Soler in order to drum up some funds to help balance their books.

Barcelona have set a strict price for Martin Braithwaite (Simon Cooper/PA)
Martin Braithwaite: The Barcelona and Denmark striker is on the radar of both Everton and West Ham, however Barcelona will not sell the 28-year-old for anything less than £16m, reports Spanish newspaper Diario Sport.

Manuel Neuer: Chelsea are interested in signing the veteran goalkeeper from Bayern Munich, according to German publication Bild.

Arturo Vidal: The 32-year-old Barcelona midfielder will be allowed to join Inter Milan in the summer, reports Italian publication Calciomercato.

