Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 06:56 AM

What the papers say

Arsenal are looking to bolster their strikeforce over the summer and believe that Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard is the answer, according to the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old has scored 37 times for the Hoops in 59 appearances after signing from Paris St Germain.

Newcastle are keen to make their loan deal for full-back Danny Rose permanent, reports the i. The 29-year-old England international joined the Magpies from Tottenham in January after signing for the north London club in 2007.

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham have been given a boost after Borussia Dortmund said they were not interested in the 16-year-old, reports the Daily Star.

Philippe Coutinho was formerly on the books of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Philippe Coutinho has been offered to Chelsea, reports the Daily Mirror. Barcelona are reportedly keen to off-load the playmaker and former club Liverpool have said they are not interested in taking back the 27-year-old, who they sold for a fee rising to £142million.

Real Madrid are looking at making Sadio Mane a top transfer target in the summer, reports the Daily Star. Boss Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of Mane, and the Spanish giants could put in a bid of around £130m, the paper says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

David Alaba: The Bayern Munich defender is wanted by Manchester City, but will opt for a move to LaLiga in the summer and join the ranks of either Barcelona or Real Madrid, reports Bild.

Victor Osimhen: Manchester United will make the signing of the Lille and Nigeria striker a priority when the transfer window reopens, says Le10Sport.

Sandro Tonali: The 19-year-old has caught the eye of Manchester City, says Corriere dello Sport.

