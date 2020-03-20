News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 07:35 AM

What the papers say

Manchester United have slashed the asking price for Paul Pogba, according to The Sun. The Red Devils had originally placed a £180m price tag on the Frenchman, however both parties are believed to be desperate to move on from one another. So much so, that the club is reportedly willing to offload the 27-year-old for around £100m.

The Metro says Chelsea have opened talks with Barcelona for the services of Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian is unwanted at Bayern Munich beyond the end of his loan stint and Chelsea are believed to be willing to meet his current loan fee of £15m per season.

Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes, right, competes for the ball with Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham (Adam Davy/PA)
Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes, right, competes for the ball with Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham (Adam Davy/PA)

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is on Everton’s radar for the summer, the Liverpool Echo reports. The 22-year-old has turned plenty of heads with his stellar performances this season and Carlo Ancelotti is believed to have added the defender to the club’s shortlist of high-priority targets.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Miralem Pjanic: The Juventus midfielder could swap Serie A for the Premier League this year, with Manchester City and Chelsea among the clubs interested, says Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma could soon be on the move, with Paris St Germain a potential destination (Nigel French/PA)
AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma could soon be on the move, with Paris St Germain a potential destination (Nigel French/PA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Paris St Germain could be a landing spot for the Italy goalkeeper, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

David Alaba: The 27-year-old defender is considering leaving Bayern Munich, says German publication Sport Bild.

Gianluigi DonnarummaPaul PogbaPhilippe CoutinhoTransfers

More in this Section

Former champion criticises ‘folly’ of insisting Tokyo Olympics will go aheadFormer champion criticises ‘folly’ of insisting Tokyo Olympics will go ahead

Birmingham manager Pep Clotet reveals he sent family to Spain for their safetyBirmingham manager Pep Clotet reveals he sent family to Spain for their safety

What they said – the best quotes from the 2019/20 Premier League season so farWhat they said – the best quotes from the 2019/20 Premier League season so far

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

Suit yourself with a new spin on spring tailoring writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week – Tailor Made

Office workers are supported by a technical team and colleagues but for those who are going it alone at home there can be a steep learning curve, says Clodagh FinnHome comforts: Clodagh Finn on stress-free remote working

The makers of Downton Abbey are back with a new drama series about the blossoming of association football in England, writes Ed PowerThe English Game: Downton Abbey creators' new Netflix drama about the beginnings of association football

G AMERS have been battling viruses for years now - more on our machines thanon our person. Still, the best anti-virus protection right now is to stay home and stay safe— just use the time to play more games! Here’s our list of questionable games to play while in quarantine.GameTech: It’s a fine excuse to play games

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »