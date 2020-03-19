Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The battle for 16-year-old wonderkid Jude Bellingham‘s future looks set to come down to a shootout between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, with the Daily Mirror reporting United are currently in the lead for his services. The Birmingham teenager toured the Red Devils’ Carrington training complex last week and the paper believes the club are willing to pay about £30million to secure the England youth international’s signature.

The Daily Express reports that the Gunners are set to offer Santi Cazorla a return to the Emirates Stadium for a potential farewell game. The 35-year-old is out of contract at Villarreal at the end of the season and has expressed his desire to say a proper goodbye to the club’s fans. Cazorla was hugely popular with the fans during his six years with Arsenal, but injury robbed him of the chance to bid the supporters a proper farewell when he left the club in 2018.

Staying with Arsenal, the club have reportedly shown interest in Swedish youngster Emil Roback. The Daily Mail says the 16-year-old Sweden youth international is being chased by both the Gunners and Bayern Munich. Cardiff’s Dion Sanderson (left) is believed to be on the radar of multiple clubs (Nigel French/PA)

There are a number of clubs believed to be keeping a close eye on Wolves defender Dion Sanderson. The Daily Mail says West Ham, Aston Villa, Brighton and Norwich have made an effort to check in on the 20-year-old’s progress at Cardiff as they ponder a potential summer transfer bid.

A high price tag is not dissuading multiple Premier League clubs from circling around Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey. Arsenal and Chelsea are both willing to meet the £85million asking price for the Jamaica international, according to the Daily Express.

Ashley Young: Inter Milan are set to offer the 34-year-old defender a one-year contract extension, according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Houssem Aouar: The Lyon midfielder is attracting attention from Manchester City, Juventus and Paris St Germain, reports Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

Saul Niguez: Manchester United and Manchester City are ready to make moves for the 25-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder, says Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.