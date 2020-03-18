News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 09:05 AM

What the papers say

Riyad Mahrez may be set for a move to Paris St Germain, but Manchester City are reportedly making sure the winger will not come cheap. The Sun says City will not block a potential transfer but have placed a hefty £80m price tag on the Algeria international. Mahrez is under contract at the Etihad until 2023, but rumours of Kylian Mbappe’s imminent departure from the French club mean PSG could be eager to lock in a replacement as soon as possible.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be in line for a permanent stay in Italy, with the Daily Express reporting Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to offload the Armenian midfielder, who will be out of contract in the summer. The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Roma, who are believed to be keen on snapping up Mkhitaryan as soon as he hits the free market.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is asking for a new contract at Roma (Nick Potts/PA)
Lorenzo Pellegrini is asking for a new contract at Roma (Nick Potts/PA)

Staying with Roma, midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has become a high-profile summer transfer target for Everton. The Sun says the 23-year-old midfielder has asked for a new contract at Roma but the club is unwilling to meet his salary demands, leaving the door open for Everton to take advantage of his frustrations.

Chelsea and Manchester City are locked in a bidding war for the services of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, according to the Daily Star. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent weeks, but Martinez’s stellar form this season is believed to have also attracted the interests of the Premier League heavyweights.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to part ways with Gareth Bale (Nick Potts/PA)
Real Madrid are reportedly ready to part ways with Gareth Bale (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Bale: Real Madrid are already planning their future without the Welshman, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Dion Sanderson: Aston Villa are prepared to make a move for the 20-year-old Wolves defender, Football Insider reports.

READ MORE

Premier League goals of the season so far

More on this topic

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz taken to hospital in SpainFormer Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz taken to hospital in Spain

No decision on McCarthy-Kenny succession plan until June at the earliest, says QuinnNo decision on McCarthy-Kenny succession plan until June at the earliest, says Quinn

Man United cancel training plans due to latest coronavirus adviceMan United cancel training plans due to latest coronavirus advice

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

TransfersPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Delays caused by coronavirus could be opportunity for FAIDelays caused by coronavirus could be opportunity for FAI

Carlos Sainz places himself in self-isolation over coronavirus concernsCarlos Sainz places himself in self-isolation over coronavirus concerns

Donal Lenihan: Andy Farrell must prepare to jump from famine to a feast activityDonal Lenihan: Andy Farrell must prepare to jump from famine to a feast activity

Ger Cunningham: Social media would blow whistle on rogue trainersGer Cunningham: Social media would blow whistle on rogue trainers


Lifestyle

Roz Crowley puts a range of hot cross buns to the taste testTop eight hot cross buns for Easter

From recent series to old classics, Des O'Driscoll selects some the best streaming options.Streaming guide: 13 shows to binge watch in self-isolation

The Covid-19 pandemic has rocked the entertainment industry, causing the cancellation of major events and leaving the future of others in doubt, writes Kate Curry.Covid crisis presses pause on entertainment industry

In another life, decades ago, I was very partial to Cronin’s for it is a pretty special pub, uniquely Irish yet possessed of an intriguing otherness.Restuarant Review: This Crosshaven old flame still flickers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »