Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United appear set to lose target Harry Kane to either Juventus or local rivals Manchester City, according to the Daily Express. The England striker is reportedly open to leaving Tottenham for a club with better prospects of silverware at home and in Europe. United and Juventus are interested, but if the Italian side withdraws and picks up City forward Gabriel Jesus then Pep Guardiola will go after Kane, the paper says.

The likelihood of Odion Ighalo joining United permanently appears to be increasing. The Sun reports the Nigeria striker is ready to take a £6million pay cut to leave Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua after being loaned to Old Trafford in January. The 30-year-old played a starring role with the first goal in United’s 5-0 Europa League win over LASK on Thursday night, taking his tally to four in eight games since joining the club. Manchester United may struggle to sign England winger Jadon Sancho (Mike Egerton/PA)

If the Red Devils chase Kane they risk losing Jadon Sancho, according to the Express. United had been confident of signing one of Europe’s hottest talents from Borussia Dortmund but would miss out if they went after the expensive Kane, the paper reports while citing 90Min.

United face further competition in their hunt for West Ham defender Issa Diop. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to start his rebuild by snapping up the move for the £60m-rated Frenchman, Metro says. The 23-year-old has impressed for the struggling Hammers since he was bought for £22.5m from Toulouse. Juventus reportedly believe they need to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo to secure further silverware (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon re-sign with Juventus until 2024. The Serie A team will extend the Portugal captain’s contract beyond June 2022 as they hunt further silverware, says the Daily Mail while citing Tuttosport. A new contract in Turin would take the forward through to the age of 39.

Social media round-up

Paul Pogba 'still wants Man Utd transfer' despite Solskjaer claim with four clubs keen https://t.co/nBX8qhgaVw pic.twitter.com/pwbpuDoD3A — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) March 16, 2020

Real Madrid 'make Sadio Mane top target' after Liverpool star trademarks his name https://t.co/jSab4YWbQp — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 16, 2020

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: The 16-year-old Birmingham midfielder will have his pick of four clubs after Manchester United, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich all met his £30m transfer fee, according to the Daily Mirror.