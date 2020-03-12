News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 08:13 AM

Harry Kane could be the biggest transfer of the summer, with both Manchester clubs keen to sign the England striker, according to website 90MiN. Kane is reportedly open to leaving Tottenham, currently eighth in the Premier League, for a club with better prospects of silverware at home and in Europe. United and City are said to be interested, with the England captain’s fee expected to be around £150million. Juventus are also keen, according to Tuttosport.

Jadon Sancho will be allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer if he asks for a transfer, the Evening Standard reports. The 19-year-old England winger is wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea in particular, but has also attracted the interest of Liverpool and Barcelona. The England representative has been in sterling form this season at Dortmund with 14 goals and 15 assists.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is attracting the interest of bigger clubs (Mark Kerton/PA)
Chelsea and Tottenham are set to fight it out for the signature of young Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, The Sun reports. Both London clubs are keen to acquire a young goalkeeper with adequate Premier League experience, with Kepa Arrizibalaga and Hugo Lloris having been plagued by bad form. Ramsdale fits the bill, the 21-year-old having played in 27 of Bournemouth’s 29 Premier League games after bursting onto the scene at the start of the season.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are set to compete to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, according to Italy’s Calcio Mercato. The 25-year-old Austria international caught the eye with two goals in Leipzig’s disposal of Spurs in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Karlan Grant is creating transfer speculation at Huddersfield (John Walton/PA)
Birmingham rivals Aston Villa and West Brom are eager to sign Huddersfield’s Karlan Grant, Sky Sports reports. The 22-year-old striker has been in fine form this term in the Championship, scoring 16 goals for the Terriers. West Brom tried to sign the former Charlton man in January and are keen to try again.

Daniel James: The young attacker is set to tie his future to Manchester United by signing a new contract, the Daily Star reports.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: The striker insists he is happy at Arsenal despite transfer speculation, the Mirror reports.

John Obi Mikel: The former Chelsea midfielder, now at Trabzonspor in Turkey, has played down reports he could return to the Blues in a coaching position, according to the Daily Star.

