News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 07:39 AM

What the papers say

Harry Kane‘s future at Tottenham has become more uncertain with the Daily Express reporting the forward is not planning to sign a new deal in north London. The news comes amid another report that Kane is considering moving to Old Trafford at the end of the season. The England captain, 26, has been hesitant to sign a new deal with Tottenham as he reportedly does not want to wait for Jose Mourinho to overhaul Spurs’ squad.

United are one of the clubs interested in Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham. But The Daily Telegraph reports German giants Borussia Dortmund are confident they will sign the 16-year-old in the summer. The Bundesliga side have not hesitated in giving first-team experience to youngsters including England winger Jadon Sancho, 19, which may tempt Bellingham.

Olympiakos’ Mady Camara turned heads against Arsenal (Tess Derry/PA)
Olympiakos’ Mady Camara turned heads against Arsenal (Tess Derry/PA)

Guinea and Olympiacos player Mady Camara is being considered as an midfield option by Arsenal. The Daily Star, which cites Greece’s Sdna, says the Gunners may have lost to Olympiacos but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was so impressed with Camara he asked for detailed reports on the 23-year-old ahead of the summer window.

Chelsea will have to come up with £40million if they want to sign Alex Telles as a replacement for Marcos Alonso, according to The Sun. Previous attempts to lure the Brazil left-back, 27, from Porto to Stamford Bridge have failed, but the Blues may move with greater desperation if Alonso leaves for Inter Milan as rumoured. Porto will be looking to get maximum financial return on the Brazilian, whose current deal ends in 2021, amid interest from Chelsea and Leicester.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

John Stones: The England defender, 25, could be poached from Manchester City by Arsenal, according to 90 Min.

Willian could leave Chelsea for one of their rivals (John Walton/PA)
Willian could leave Chelsea for one of their rivals (John Walton/PA)

Willian: The 31-year-old Brazilian forward will reject a new contract with Chelsea and is considering a move to Tottenham, UOL reports.

Premier League

More in this Section

'Mako is not in self-isolation': England reveal Vunipola stood down over to coronavirus concerns in camp environment'Mako is not in self-isolation': England reveal Vunipola stood down over to coronavirus concerns in camp environment

Hearn ‘ready to conclude a deal’ for December fight between Joshua and FuryHearn ‘ready to conclude a deal’ for December fight between Joshua and Fury

Cork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoimh boards join forces on three business rolesCork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoimh boards join forces on three business roles

Matthew O’Callaghan inspires impressive Christians to Junior Cup finalMatthew O’Callaghan inspires impressive Christians to Junior Cup final


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

SCULPTORS Often seem to have a love-hate relationship with the pieces they create.Cork artist OisIn Burke's exhibition to open in Waterford

Cork singer-songwriter John Blek launches his fifth album, The Embers, with a gig at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday. His song Salt in the Water was nominated for “International Folk Song of the Year” at the Folk Alliance International 2018 Awards and his previous record Thistle & Thorn reached number 1 in the Independent Irish album charts.A Question of Taste: John Blek

The Fontaines DC may be favourites for tonight’s Irish album of the year prize, but they’re up against a strong crop of other nominees, writes Eoghan O’SullivanMaking the right Choice: Irish artists vie for album of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »