News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 07:13 AM

What the papers say

Jadon Sancho could be heading to Manchester United for a record Premier League transfer fee, according to The Daily Telegraph. The paper says the England forward, 19, will cost more than the £89.3 million paid by United for Paul Pogba four years ago.

But the Daily Express says Liverpool  also want to swoop for the teenager and are willing to pay £100m for his signature. The Merseysiders also want to recruit fellow Bundesliga player Timo Werner, with the 23-year-old striker having impressed with 21 goals this season for RB Leipzig.

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth is on loan in Turkey (Simon Galloway/PA)
Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth is on loan in Turkey (Simon Galloway/PA)

United are also the latest Premier League club to be linked with Norway striker Alexander Sorloth, who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace. The Sun, citing Fotospor, say the Red Devils have been monitoring the former Crystal Palace forward, who reportedly has Sheffield United, Newcastle and Brighton among his other suitors.

Charlie Taylor could leave the Clarets for another opportunity (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Charlie Taylor could leave the Clarets for another opportunity (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Meanwhile, The Times report Burnley defender Charlie Taylor, 26, is being considered by Leicester as a potential replacement if England international Ben Chilwell, 23, leaves the club.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alex Telles: The Brazil defender and Chelsea target, 27, has rejected a contract extension with Porto, according to The Sun which cites A Bola.

Daniel Sturridge: The free agent, 30, could sign with Aston Villa or MLS team Inter Miami when his ban for breaking betting rules ends in June, The Sun reports.

More on this topic

Liverpool fans can’t wait to celebrate Premier League title win, says Emile HeskeyLiverpool fans can’t wait to celebrate Premier League title win, says Emile Heskey

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham feels offside amendments would be ‘a huge change’ to the gameFA chief executive Mark Bullingham feels offside amendments would be ‘a huge change’ to the game

Klopp does not see negatives from end of Liverpool’s unbeaten runKlopp does not see negatives from end of Liverpool’s unbeaten run

Ancelotti denies disrespecting referee Kavanagh after dismissal against Manchester UnitedAncelotti denies disrespecting referee Kavanagh after dismissal against Manchester United

Premier LeagueTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Michael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factoryMichael Moynihan: Irving Berlin and the ideas factory

Emotional Adams powers to sprint winEmotional Adams powers to sprint win

U20 football set for summer return in 2021U20 football set for summer return in 2021

Finale puts 'dampener' on Cork win for Ronan McCarthyFinale puts 'dampener' on Cork win for Ronan McCarthy


Lifestyle

GIY Cork will hold its next meeting in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm.Your guide to Munster gardening events

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new.Sex File: I’m inundated by overly keen younger men

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »