News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 06:51 AM

What the papers say

The Daily Express reports Liverpool have overtaken Manchester United as the preferred destination for 19-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho. Although United were previously tipped as the favourites to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, it is believed that Liverpool’s ability to offer Champions League football could affect the youngster’s decision.

Lionel Messi feels at home at Barcelona despite mounting speculation he could leave the Nou Camp, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Chelsea reportedly have their eye on Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea reportedly have their eye on Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea’s hunt for 16-year-old Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham could have an adverse impact on their plans to tie down their young midfielder Faustino Anjorin. The Sun reports that Bellingham’s £50million price tag would put a substantial strain on their ability to lock 18-year-old Anjorin to a long-term contract.

The Daily Mirror says Liverpool could be planning a summer deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, who has been linked with the club for some time.

Manchester United made a late bid on transfer deadline day for former Newcastle and West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, according to the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gabriel Jesus: Juventus have identified Manchester City’s 22-year-old Brazil striker as a key summer transfer target, Italian paper Tuttosport reports.

Jonathan Tah (left) in action for Germany (Liam McBurney/PA)
Jonathan Tah (left) in action for Germany (Liam McBurney/PA)

Jonathan Tah: Arsenal have shown interest in acquiring the 24-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender, according to German newspaper Bild.

More on this topic

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

‘Happy’ Kerr reveals talks with FAI's Roy Barrett‘Happy’ Kerr reveals talks with FAI's Roy Barrett

A rare experience for this Liverpool ties up second leg deliciouslyA rare experience for this Liverpool ties up second leg deliciously

Manchester City turn attentions to West Ham after turbulent weekManchester City turn attentions to West Ham after turbulent week

BarcelonaJadon SanchoLionel MessiLiverpooltransfer windowTransfersPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Liam Silke among three changes for Galway's clash with TyroneLiam Silke among three changes for Galway's clash with Tyrone

Liverpool won’t panic after first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid – Van DijkLiverpool won’t panic after first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid – Van Dijk

Fury believes clash with Wilder is ‘biggest fight of last 50 years’Fury believes clash with Wilder is ‘biggest fight of last 50 years’

Klopp confident of Anfield boost in return leg as Atletico Madrid edge LiverpoolKlopp confident of Anfield boost in return leg as Atletico Madrid edge Liverpool


Lifestyle

THE number of children with mental health issues presenting to the paediatric emergency department in Temple Street has increased dramatically, according to a study by Dr Eoin Fitzgerald.Learning Points: Light at the end of the tunnel for mental health?

Cooking in the MasterChef kitchen is just as scary as you’d imagine, writes Georgia Humphreys.Sweet 16 as Masterchef returns

Martin Hayes doesn’t like to stand still. The fiddle virtuoso from East Clare has made it a hallmark of his career to seek out creative ideas from beyond his musical tradition.Martin Hayes: Breaking new ground

At this point, if we are talking about a collective consciousness and how to move forward, lets go back to basics and talk about what we teach our children and what we were taught ourselves, writes Alison Curtis.Mum's the Word: Children remind us, in a world where we can be anything, be kind

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »