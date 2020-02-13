News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 07:15 AM

What the papers say

Liverpool have joined the list of clubs eager to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the Daily Mail reports. Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have so far featured in speculation about the £100million-rated 19-year-old’s future home. But now Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly hoping his connections with his old club Dortmund help him land one of football’s hottest commodities in the summer.

The Premier League leaders are also keen to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to German paper Bild. The Reds first made contact with Leipzig over the 23-year-old last summer and feel Werner’s speed would suit their style of play ideally. Werner, who has been in scintillating form in the Bundesliga this season, is rated around the £50million mark.

Could Moise Kean be on his way out of Goodison Park? (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton’s Moise Kean has caught the eye of Real Madrid, according to Teamtalk. The 19-year-old striker has been struggling since joining the Toffees from Juventus last summer. But having hit his straps under Carlo Ancelotti in recent weeks, the Italy international has become a target for Real as they eye up potential replacements for Karim Benzema.

Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to return to Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Philippe Coutinho will reportedly not be going back to Anfield. The former Liverpool midfielder – currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona – is set to move on in the summer after a frustrating 18 months with the Catalan giants. But while the Reds have been mentioned as potential suitors, Coutinho has told Sports Illustrated he is “on another journey”, rather than thinking of returning to the Premier League club. While Bayern are reluctant to make Coutinho’s loan move permanent, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are said to be interested.

Jeremie Boga: Chelsea are looking to re-sign the 23-year-old from Sassuolo only two years after offloading the winger, says the Daily Star.

Bukayo Saka: Manchester United are interested the 18-year-old Arsenal winger, the Daily Mail reports.

Marcelo Brozovic: Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to battle for the Inter Milan midfielder next summer, according to the Daily Star.

