News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 06:54 AM

What the papers say

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been told he can leave Barcelona for a cut-price £77million in the summer, and the leading Premier League clubs are lining up for his signature. Liverpool are said to be keen to re-sign the 27-year-old – currently on loan at Bayern Munich – but now Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham are also interested, the Daily Express reports.

Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson is a target for Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle, according to the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old United States international was set to move to AC Milan last month until the deal fell through on transfer day.

Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure expects to be allowed to move to a bigger club (Adam Davy/PA)
Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure expects to be allowed to move to a bigger club (Adam Davy/PA)

Abdoulaye Doucoure expects to be allowed to leave Watford without a problem to move to a Champions League club should an offer arise, the Daily Mirror reports. The French midfielder has been a target for Everton and Paris St Germain in previous transfer windows, and is likely to draw more attention in the summer. He says his preference is to stay in the Premier League and that if a big club came knocking, Watford would “let me go easily”.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are set to battle for the signature of Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, the Daily Mail reports. Liverpool were formulating a £30million bid for the Nigerian in January but ultimately, no offer was made. City have also shown their interest, and now Chelsea are also said to be keen to sign the 20-year-old, who is rated by Villarreal at £60million.

Erling Braut Haaland transfer saga might have been settled but he might not be at Dortmund for long if Manchester City have their way (John Walton/PA)
Erling Braut Haaland transfer saga might have been settled but he might not be at Dortmund for long if Manchester City have their way (John Walton/PA)

Erling Braut Haaland might have joined Borussia Dortmund last month after one of the most closely watched transfer sagas of recent years, but Manchester City are still keenly interested in signing him, according to 90min.com. The 19-year-old Norway striker is seen by City as a possible long-term replacement for their 31-year-old Argentina striker Sergio Aguero.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alexis Sanchez: Manchester United are still looking to sell the Chile forward, currently on loan at Inter Milan, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Brad Young: Hartlepool’s 17-year-old England youth goalkeeper has caught the eye of Manchester United and Arsenal, The Sun says.

Jorginho: Chelsea’s Italy midfielder could be keen on reuniting with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE

Emery: Players’ attitudes to blame for Arsenal’s failings

More on this topic

Emery: Players’ attitudes to blame for Arsenal’s failingsEmery: Players’ attitudes to blame for Arsenal’s failings

Jackie McNamara seriously ill in hospitalJackie McNamara seriously ill in hospital

'Our process is the right one': Ed Woodward looks to ‘important’ summer for Manchester United'Our process is the right one': Ed Woodward looks to ‘important’ summer for Manchester United

Arteta feels Arsenal will reap benefits of ‘really useful mini pre-season’Arteta feels Arsenal will reap benefits of ‘really useful mini pre-season’

Abdoulaye DoucoureAntonee RobinsonBrad YoungChelseaPhilippe CoutinhoSamuel ChukwuezePremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Emery: Players’ attitudes to blame for Arsenal’s failingsEmery: Players’ attitudes to blame for Arsenal’s failings

Jackie McNamara seriously ill in hospitalJackie McNamara seriously ill in hospital

'Why are we sitting with our heads in the sand?' Quirke, Counihan, and Gavin back hooter system'Why are we sitting with our heads in the sand?' Quirke, Counihan, and Gavin back hooter system

'Our process is the right one': Ed Woodward looks to ‘important’ summer for Manchester United'Our process is the right one': Ed Woodward looks to ‘important’ summer for Manchester United


Lifestyle

Love may be in the air this week as Valentine’s Day looms, but Cork couple Caroline Curran and Seán Weir were lucky enough to have real-life versions of Cupid in the form of their pals.Wedding of the Week: pals played Cupid for lucky couple

The payment of credit card bills will have been a financial priority in many Irish households in the last couple of weeks, as people got paid and turned their attention to clearing Christmas debt.Making Cents: Stay in control to get the best out of your credit card

The Thin Air Podcast: A sort of Song Exploder for Irish acts, its second season has just concluded, with Danny Carroll, a musician in his own right, talking to Junior Brother, Girl Band, Just Mustard and Soak about one of the songs.Podcast corner: Worth a listen - The top Irish culture podcasts

The tragic tale of the Cork town’s White Lady is being turned into a musical, writes Marjorie BrennanKinsale’s answer to Romeo and Juliet

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »