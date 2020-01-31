News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 07:13 AM

What the papers say

Chelsea are hoping to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris St Germain after his move to Atletico Madrid fell through, says the Daily Mail.

But The Daily Telegraph reports that Chelsea are set to make a late second bid to sign Napoli and Belgium forward Dries Mertens after their first approach was rejected.

Tottenham are willing to allow Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama to leave the club, but only if their £8million asking price is met. Celtic are interested in the 28-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama could leave the club (John Walton/PA)
The Sun says West Ham will make a late move to sign Hull’s English winger Jarrod Bowen, with Crystal Palace also keen on the 23-year-old.

Palace also want to sign Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, according to the Evening Standard.

Players to watch

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Tottenham are interested in the Denmark midfielder, but Southampton are unwilling to let their club captain leave, the Daily Star says.

Ravel Morrison: Middlesbrough want the Sheffield United midfielder, according to The Sun.

Sheffield United’s Ravel Morrison is a target for Boro (Nigel French/PA)
Noni Madueke: The PSV and England Under-18 midfielder is attracting both Arsenal and Wolves, the Daily Mail reports.

