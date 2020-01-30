News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 06:49 AM

What the papers say

Newcastle have won the race to sign Tottenham full-back Danny Rose and will wrap up a loan deal to sign him on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

With Dries Mertens‘s contract expiring at the end of the season, the Napoli forward has emerged as a target for Chelsea, the Guardian says.

Dries Mertens (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Dries Mertens (Bradley Collyer/PA)

West Ham have made an approach for Hertha Berlin’s Ivory Coast midfielder Salomon Kalou, the Daily Express reports.

Sporting Lisbon’s Portugal midfielder Miguel Luis could be set to join Rangers on loan, writes the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Richarlison: Everton are adamant that Richarlison is not for sale, despite a reported  £85million offer from Barcelona, and plan to build their team around the Brazilian, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Everton’s Richarlison celebrates scoring a goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Everton’s Richarlison celebrates scoring a goal (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Emre Can: Former Liverpool player Can is set to sign for Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, after agreeing to take a pay cut to leave Juventus, the Daily Mail reports.

Edinson Cavani: Atletico Madrid have refused to offer Paris St-Germain more than 15m euros (£12.6million) for Cavani, says French publication Le Parisien.

More on this topic

Liverpool move 19 points clear at top of Premier League after West Ham defeatLiverpool move 19 points clear at top of Premier League after West Ham defeat

Ireland's Scott Hogan joins Birmingham on loan after Stoke stint is cut shortIreland's Scott Hogan joins Birmingham on loan after Stoke stint is cut short

West Brom announce signing of Ireland's Callum Robinson on loanWest Brom announce signing of Ireland's Callum Robinson on loan

The Premier League winter break’s winners and losersThe Premier League winter break’s winners and losers

footballRumourstransferTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Eriksen writes letter to Spurs fans following Inter switchEriksen writes letter to Spurs fans following Inter switch

Australian Open day 10: World number one Nadal beaten by inspired ThiemAustralian Open day 10: World number one Nadal beaten by inspired Thiem

World No 1 Koepka commits to Adare ManorWorld No 1 Koepka commits to Adare Manor

Rockwell hold Bandon scoreless to progress to Senior Cup quarter-finalRockwell hold Bandon scoreless to progress to Senior Cup quarter-final


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

Corporate wellness is a relatively new concept. But it doesn’t take a huge leap of progressive thought to know healthy workers make a healthy company and the healthier your employees are the bigger the bottom line.Learning Points: Hired and tired? Let’s all strive for work wellness

I feel something that comes up time and time again in conversations with friends of mine who are parents is the feeling our kids get away with a lot more than we ever did when we were younger.Mum's the word: Oh, for the good old days when children listened to parents

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »