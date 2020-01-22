News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 06:54 AM

What the papers say

Manchester United’s move for Bruno Fernandes has taken a step closer, with the Daily Mirror reporting the midfielder will be heading to Old Trafford by the end of next week after a breakthrough in talks with Sporting.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are also keen on bringing in Birmingham’s hot prospect Jude Bellingham and have made a £30m bid for the 16-year-old, the Sun says.

The MLS side set up by David Beckham are looking to Manchester City for their marquee names, with Inter Miami contacting Sergio Aguero and David Silva about potential moves, reports the Sun.

Xherdan Shaqiri could be heading for the Anfield exit door, but Jurgen Klopp’s side will want at least £25m for the winger and will not let the 28-year-old leave on loan this month, says the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri could be leaving the club (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham could be thwarted in their attempts to bring in Islam Slimani over the January transfer window, as Leicester cannot recall him from a loan at Monaco, reports the Leicester Mercury.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Rodrigo Moreno: The Valencia striker has caught the eye of Barcelona, but the LaLiga side will want £51m for the 28-year-old, reports Marca.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Arsenal man to bolster their firepower, the Daily Star says.

Bertrand Traore: Bournemouth could make a move for the former Chelsea man reports the Daily Mail, while Leicester and West Ham could also be interested in the Burkina Faso international, says Foot Mercato.

