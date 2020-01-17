News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 07:10 AM

What the papers say

Ryan Bertrand could swap Southampton for Leicester as Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers looks to life after Ben Chilwell, reports the Daily Mail. Rodgers is looking for a potential replacement for Chelsea target Chilwell and the Saints left-back may fit the bill.

The ongoing saga around Bruno Fernandes and his move to Manchester United rumbles on, reports the Daily Mirror. The paper says the club have agreed personal terms with the Sporting Lisbon midfielder and a move is close, but reports from Portugal suggest the Portuguese club want £55million up front which may be a stumbling block.

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matthijs De Ligt, subject of interest of several top European sides, will not leave Juventus until summer 2021, the Daily Mail says. The paper says the Serie A side would face a financial penalty if they sell the Dutchman.

West Ham have not given up hope of signing Ross Barkley despite Chelsea turning down an inquiry, the Daily Mirror says. New Hammers boss David Moyes is keen on a reunion with the former Everton man, but the Blues want to keep the England international.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bruno Guimaraes: Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense may look to start a bidding war between Arsenal and Benfica for their 22-year-old midfielder, according to A Bola.

View this post on Instagram

#alegría @atleticodemadrid

A post shared by Thomas ⚽️🙏 (@thom_lemar27) on

Thomas Lemar: The French winger is looking to stay at Atletico Madrid despite interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves, reports Le 10 Sport.

Leroy Sane: Manchester City want to retain the German who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, says Metro.

More on this topic

Reece James signs new five-and-a-half-year deal with ChelseaReece James signs new five-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea

Ashley Young set for Inter Milan move as Man Utd agree €1.5m feeAshley Young set for Inter Milan move as Man Utd agree €1.5m fee

Ings for England – Hasenhuttl backs in-form strikerIngs for England – Hasenhuttl backs in-form striker

Premier League is most popular league in China – reportPremier League is most popular league in China – report

Bruno FernandesLeicesterManchester UnitedRyan BertrandSouthamptontransfer windowTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Conor McGregor says blood will be spilled when he fights Donald ‘Cowboy’ CerroneConor McGregor says blood will be spilled when he fights Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mata sends Manchester United through to round four but Rashford injury sours winMata sends Manchester United through to round four but Rashford injury sours win

Rescue package likely to minimise FAI job lossesRescue package likely to minimise FAI job losses


Lifestyle

Do you want to be a self-sufficient gardener? Think chickens, solar power and foraging, says Hannah StephensonWant to make an urban garden more eco-friendly? Think chickens, solar power and foraging

Good nutrition right can make a vital difference on the pitch. Clodagh Finn talks to performance nutritionist Emma Tester who is responsible for crafting bespoke diet plans for Munster playersGame on: Performance nutrition delivers results on the pitch for Munster Rugby

Good news! Teenagers are drinking and smoking less! But before we get too comfortable, they’re exercising less too.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Teens aren't looking after themselves because they don’t feel looked after

Five days after arriving in Colombia, Fiona Barry and Keith Ward met a rescue pup called Gracie, who gave them paws for thought, says Paula Burns.Puppy love: Irish couple on dream trip campaign to save Colombian pups

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »