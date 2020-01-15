News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 08:57 AM

What the papers say

French champions Paris St Germain are willing to spend big on Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, the Daily Mirror reports. PSG see the £14million in-principle agreement between the Denmark international and Inter Milan as “a bargain” that can be bettered, and the Ligue 1 giants can approach Eriksen’s camp as there is just six months left on his contract. If he crosses the channel the 27-year-old would compete for a spot in an attacking midfield that already includes Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes and Macro Verratti.

One player who seems likely to be leaving his club is Manchester United’s Tahith Chong, whose agent Erkan Alkan has been photographed meeting with Inter representatives in Italy, according to the Mirror. The Dutch winger, 20, is down the pecking order at Old Trafford and his contract expires in June.

England international John Stones has been repeatedly linked to Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)
England international John Stones has been repeatedly linked to Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City are keen to keep John Stones for squad strength. Stones has been repeatedly linked to Arsenal but Premier League champions City say there is no chance of his departure. The Manchester Evening News says the 25-year-old travelled to London this week to meet his agent, who also represents former City assistant and new Gunners manager Mikel Arteta. But the paper says Pep Guardiola’s side will not release the centre-back due to a lack of cover for the injured Aymeric Laporte.

Arsenal may have accidentally confirmed Eddie Nketiahhas been loaned to Bristol City. The striker spent the start of the season at Leeds before returning to the Emirates. The Sun says Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest were all interested in signing the 20-year-old, but Bristol City appear to have won the race after the Championship club’s logo appeared on the player’s profile on Arsenal’s website.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alexandre Lacazette: The 28-year-old striker is being considered by Atletico Madrid, Sky Sports report.

Danny Finlayson: The Northern Irish Rangers defender, 18, is set for a loan spell to United States side Orange County, according to the Daily Record.

More on this topic

Manchester United shelve plans for winter training camp in Middle EastManchester United shelve plans for winter training camp in Middle East

Klopp hopes Matip, Fabinho and Lovren will all be fit to face Manchester UnitedKlopp hopes Matip, Fabinho and Lovren will all be fit to face Manchester United

Man United’s position as English football’s top revenue generators under threatMan United’s position as English football’s top revenue generators under threat

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic joins AC Milan on loanBournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic joins AC Milan on loan

Alexandre LacazetteChristian EriksenDanny FinlaysonEddie NketiahJohn StonesTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Kennedy moves to allay concerns over Cork futureKennedy moves to allay concerns over Cork future

Manchester United shelve plans for winter training camp in Middle EastManchester United shelve plans for winter training camp in Middle East

FA Cup: Newcastle down Barry Murphy's Rochdale; Shrewsbury earn fourth round Liverpool tieFA Cup: Newcastle down Barry Murphy's Rochdale; Shrewsbury earn fourth round Liverpool tie

Talks intensify in bid to secure FAI rescue dealTalks intensify in bid to secure FAI rescue deal


Lifestyle

By 2050, there could be 10 billion humans living on Earth. It’s a prediction Chris Packham is gravely concerned about.‘My duty is to pull people’s heads out of the sand’

As Sex Education returns to Netflix, the cast tell Shilpa Ganatra how they support the frank and non-preachy approach to the themes in the show.Let’s talk about sex: Sex Education staff reveal how they approach certain themes in the show

Speed is of the essence, especially for Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), where players come together to finish their favourite games as quickly as possible.Game Tech: Need for speed gives us great fun

Ready to start dipping a toe into spring fashion? For trans-seasonal style that works right now, look at next season’s biggest style story – the return of the polka dot!Spot the difference: Dip your toe into spring fashion

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »