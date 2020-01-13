News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 06:49 AM

What the papers say

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, who could face competition to sign the 24-year-old from neighbours Manchester United, according to Metro.

Manchester United and Arsenal are being linked with Watford’s in-form centre-back Christian Kabasele, with West Ham and Newcastle also reportedly eyeing the Belgium star, The Sun reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are also set to lodge a £65million bid for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes this week, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bruno Fernandes, playing for Portugal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bruno Fernandes, playing for Portugal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea have enquired about Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk, with the Seagulls valuing the 28-year-old England defender at £50m, says The Times.

Manchester United are one of two clubs to have made a formal approach for Birmingham City and England Under-17 midfielder Jude Bellingham, 16, the Daily Mirror reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal centre-back Mustafi’s agent will hold talks with Galatasaray about the 27-year-old Germany international moving to the Turkish club, the Daily Express reports.

Ashley Young: Crystal Palace and Italian side Lazio have joined the race to sign 34-year-old Manchester United full-back Young, with the English player also having been offered an 18-month contract by Inter Milan, The Sun reports.

Bryan Fiabema: Chelsea are set to make Tromso and Norway Under-17 striker, 16, their first signing since the club’s transfer ban was lifted, says the Daily Mirror.

More on this topic

Guardiola hails record-breaking Aguero as ‘one of the best’Guardiola hails record-breaking Aguero as ‘one of the best’

I want to keep scoring, says Aguero after historic hat-trickI want to keep scoring, says Aguero after historic hat-trick

Record-breaking Aguero hits hat-trick as Manchester City demolish sorry VillaRecord-breaking Aguero hits hat-trick as Manchester City demolish sorry Villa

Luis Suarez facing four months out after undergoing knee surgeryLuis Suarez facing four months out after undergoing knee surgery

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Devastating Racing break brave Munster resistance: the game in 60 secondsDevastating Racing break brave Munster resistance: the game in 60 seconds

Sligo star Paddy O’Malley defies ULSligo star Paddy O’Malley defies UL

Limerick carried on 'wave of emotion' as they learn from Cork lossLimerick carried on 'wave of emotion' as they learn from Cork loss

Holders Tyrone ease past Down to reach McKenna Cup finalHolders Tyrone ease past Down to reach McKenna Cup final


Lifestyle

There’s something new and oddly terrifying to look out for on the nearest highway: drivers napping peacefully while their cars steer themselves, writes Peter C Baker.Are we asleep at the wheel?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »