Football rumours from the media

Arsenal could be set to part company with Mesut Ozil – at least on a temporary basis. The former Germany playmaker has been linked with a six-month loan to Fenerbahce by Turkish website Fotomac. Arsenal are said to be keen to offload the 31-year-old. With the Chinese Super League now out of the question following Ozil’s recent comments on the country’s treatment of its Uighur minority, Fenerbahce and the MLS are said to be his two main options.

Some Manchester United players and officials are convinced Paul Pogba has played his last game for the club, according to the Daily Mirror. Pogba was expected to return this week from a foot injury suffered in September, but his return has been delayed by illness. The Mirror says the midfielder is agitating for a move to Real Madrid, and while United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he will be back, other sources within the club beg to differ. Paul Pogba may have played his last match at Manchester United, according to club sources (Nick Potts/PA)

Crystal Palace are in the running to sign 28-year-old forward Fabio Borini, according to Corriere Dello Sport. The former Liverpool and Sunderland player is now at AC Milan, but Palace are eager to bring him back to the Premier League in January.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Leicester, Brighton and Southampton are vying to sign Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, the Leicester Mercury reports. The 22-year-old Nigerian is said to have a likely pricetag of £25.6million. Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior is a target for Chelsea (Francisco Seco/AP)

Chelsea are hoping to sign Brazil winger Vinicius Junior in January, Spain’s El Desmarque reports. The 19-year-old Real Madrid star has said to have been drawing interest from several major clubs around Europe.

Andre Green: The 21-year-old Aston Villa forward is being eyed by Brentford, Stuttgart, Zulte Waregem and Utrecht, says the Birmingham Mail.

Andy King: The Leicester stalwart could be allowed to return early to the Foxes from his loan spell at Rangers, according to the Daily Record.

Giovani Lo Celso: The Real Betis and Argentina midfielder’s loan spell at Tottenham is expected to be made permanent, the Evening Standard reports.