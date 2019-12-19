News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 08:41 AM

Arsenal are expected to appoint Mikel Arteta as their manager in the next 48 hours but will have to pay Manchester City £1million in compensation, according to the Daily Mail. Arteta was on the bench for City’s Carabao Cup win over Oxford on Wednesday but the Gunners hope to have him installed by the weekend.

City could also be about to face interest in their main man Pep Guardiola. Le 10 Sport in France is reporting that Paris St Germain are interested in bringing him to the Parc des Princes to replace Thomas Tuchel.

The Daily Star reports that Liverpool will not make a move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner next month after agreeing a deal for Takumi Minamino. The Japanese is set to complete a medical on Merseyside ahead of a proposed switch from Salzburg.

Lille striker Victor Osimhen is a target for Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham, according to Sky Sports. Spurs could be the favourites to land the Nigeria forward owing to the club’s link with Lille.

Leroy Sane: The 23-year-old wants a move out of Manchester City and could leave the Etihad Stadium for Bayern Munich next month, according to Bild.

Antonio Zarzana: The Mirror reports that Arteta could make the 17-year-old Sevilla star his first signing as Arsenal boss.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The free agent is in “advanced talks” with an English club, the Sun reports. The Swedish striker was rumoured to be interesting Everton recently.

Premier League

