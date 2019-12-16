Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho could be set for a long-term stint at Bayern Munich. The Daily Mirror reports that the 27-year-old’s team-mates at the German club have begged bosses to bring the Brazilian on-board permanently following a sensational hat-trick in Bayern’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday. Coutinho is currently on a season-long loan at the club after 18 months with Barcelona.

Embattled Arsenal bosses are due to commence talks with more than 12 managerial prospects this week as the club looks to make a quick decision on who takes over the top job. However, one shortlisted prospect is reportedly not interested in the position. According to the Daily Express and Daily Star, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has no desire to entertain an approach from Arsenal. Ben White, right, has impressed on loan at Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

As January’s transfer window inches closer, Chelsea’s wanted list continues to grow. The Sun reports that manager Frank Lampard is looking to make a move for Brighton defender Ben White. The 22-year-old has impressed on loan at Leeds this season and it is understood that Chelsea bosses are willing to make a £25million offer for the versatile centre-half’s services.

Still with Chelsea, the Daily Mirror reports that France boss Didier Deschamps has urged striker Olivier Giroud to quit the club in order to secure more playing time ahead of Euro 2020. Giroud has made only one Premier League start for Chelsea this season and is currently out with an ankle injury. “It would be better for him, obviously, to go to a club where he will have more playing time,” Deschamps said. “As with every player, he’s the one who decides. But keep in mind that it’s the daily life of players with their clubs that leads to France selection.” Didier Deschamps has urged Olivier Giroud to quit Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Under-fire West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is expected to remain in charge over Christmas after the Hammers defeated Southampton 1-0 on Saturday to claim just their second win since September. According to The Guardian, club bosses were prepared to sack the 66-year-old in the event of another defeat. However, the solid performance has earned Pellegrini some reprieve – at least over the festive period.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Josh Maja: Chelsea are eyeing a January move for the 20-year-old Bordeaux forward, 90Min.com says. Real Madrid is monitoring Ferran Torres’ position with Valencia (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Ferran Torres: Spanish newspaper Diario AS reports that Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on the 19-year-old Spanish winger, however current club Valencia are determined to keep him.