Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 06:49 AM

What the papers say

After three years in charge, Pep Guardiola‘s tenure as Manchester City manager could end much sooner than expected. The Daily Mail reports that Guardiola has a break clause in his contract which would allow him to leave the club at the end of this season. Although City bosses are confident that the Spaniard will see out his contract, which runs until 2021, they are reportedly eyeing former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as a potential contingency.

Chelsea’s mission to secure Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace will be an expensive one, with Crystal Palace setting a high price for the Ivory Coast international. The Evening Standard says that Palace are refusing to move from their £80 million valuation of the 27-year-old ahead of January’s transfer window. Zaha is reportedly a key acquisition for Frank Lampard as he seeks to boost the Blues’ attack.

Recent off-field issues have done nothing to deter clubs from pursuing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are all eager to sign the 19-year-old. Sancho missed a match against Borussia Monchengladbach in October after returning late from international duty with England. He was also reportedly benched against Barcelona last month after turning up late for a team meeting.

Carlo Ancelotti looks set to return to a management position sooner rather than later. According to the Daily Mail, any potential suitors for the 60-year-old will not have to pay any compensation to Napoli following his sacking from the club on Tuesday. Everton and Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase for the three-time Champions League winner.

Red Bull Salzburg and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland is fielding offers from Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Manchester United and Juventus, The Guardian reports. The biggest factor in the 19-year-old’s decision will be the potential to start as many games as possible, with the two Bundesliga clubs in the best position to meet Haaland’s priorities.

Players to watch

Wahid Faghir: The 16-year-old striker for Danish club Vejle Boldklub has attracted the attention of Leicester and Ajax bosses, BT reports.

Lucas Torreira : Italian newspaper Il Mattino says that Napoli is prepared to make a £21million offer to Arsenal for the Uruguay midfielder if the Gunners refuse to let the 23-year-old leave on loan next month.

Domagoj Vida: Turkish newspaper Takvim is reporting that Aston Villa has expressed interest in signing the Besiktas and Croatia defender.

