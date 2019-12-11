News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 06:44 AM

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are among six clubs interested in Paris St Germain’s Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Daily Mirror reports.

Carlo Ancelotti is Everton’s new favoured option to replace Marco Silva as manager after he was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday night, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Manchester City are looking closely at Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake but may face competition from the defender’s former club Chelsea, the Daily Express reports.

And James Maddison is close to signing a bumper new contract at Leicester City, according to the Daily Mirror, denting Manchester United’s hopes of recruiting the England midfielder.

Samuel Umtiti: Manchester City are in the market to sign the 26-year-old defender from Barcelona, French publication L’Equipe reports.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Everton have reportedly opened the door for the Swede to make a return to the Premier League, offering the 38-year-old a £3.4million-a-season deal, according to the Daily Express.

Lautaro Martinez: Inter Milan have put a €100m (£84.6m) price tag on the Argentina forward, which has dissuaded Barcelona from making a move, says ESPN.

