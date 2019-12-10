News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 07:22 AM

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is staying put at Old Trafford, despite Celtic having been keen to take him on loan and numerous Premier League sides expressing interest. The Sun reports Manchester United want to hand the 23-year-old academy product a  £60,000-per-week contract, which is double his current salary, after 18 appearances this season.

Staying at United and club bosses have told manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he is safe in his role, according to the Daily Mail. The Glazers have assured the Norwegian his job is secure and will not be given to ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino. Club co-owner Joel Glazer has also reportedly told Solskjaer that the cash will be provided to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez.

Chris Smalling (left) is in demand (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal will have to compete with Inter Milan and Juventus for the signature of Chris Smalling. The Manchester United centre-back has impressed while on loan to Roma, with the Italian side ready to pay £13 million to secure him but the Red Devils want  £17m. Harry Maguire’s presence at the back at Old Trafford may mean the 30-year-old stays in Italy or goes to north London, the Daily Mirror reports.

The ongoing saga of where Zlatan Ibrahimovic will end up after the LA Galaxy continues, with a potential switch to Bologna unlikely to happen, according to the Daily Mail. Bologna director Walter Sabatini has said the 38-year-old will not join the Rossoblu as the player “has made other choices”. The Swedish striker previously spent time at AC Milan and is rumoured to be returning there.

Everton’s Cenk Tosun is staying on Merseyside (Mark Kerton/PA)
Cenk Tosun looks likely to be staying with Everton after Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi said the 28-year-old would not return to his former side. The Super Eagles boss said he could not afford the money the Merseyside club wanted for the striker, the Liverpool Echo says.

Jarrod Bowen: The 22-year-old Hull forward is being watched by Bournemouth and Newcastle, 90min reports.

Patrick Cutrone: La Repubblica says Bologna have asked Wolves about the availability of the 21-year-old Italy striker.

