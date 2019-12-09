Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chris Smalling is being hunted by numerous Premier League clubs but Arsenal are the favourites, according to the Daily Mirror. Gunners scouts and England manager Gareth Southgate were at the San Siro on Friday to watch the centre-back shut out Inter Milan in a 0-0 draw with Roma. The on-loan player lost his spot at Manchester United when Harry Maguire was brought in over the summer. The 30-year-old is due back at Old Trafford next year but could instead go to north London.

Chelsea appear to have gone cold on Pedro but that could be Aston Villa’s gain. The 32-year-old could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in January, The Daily Telegraph reports. The winger has failed to get first team action this season under Frank Lampard, who has instead preferred the likes of Christian Pulisic. Eddie Nketiah seems set to be staying on loan from Arsenal at Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)

Eddie Nketiah will continue his loan spell at Leeds, even though the 20-year-old has not started a Championship game this season, The Sun says. Arsenal have a clause to recall the England Under-21 striker but are happy for him to stay up north.

The Gunners want Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta to replace Unai Emery, the Daily Express reports. The move for the Spaniard follows Brendan Rodgers committing himself to Leicester and former Arsenal player Patrick Vieira staying in his role with Nice. Speculation is rife about whether Patrick Vieira will return to Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

But the Daily Star says Vieira has told friends he is interested in taking over the reigns at the Emirates. After Nice beat Metz 4-1 on Saturday the Frenchman said of interest from his former side: “You can never ignore a club where you’ve spent nine years.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marcos Alonso: The Chelsea and Spain left-back, 28, could be leaving England for Inter Milan in January, Calciomercato reports.

Darren Randolph: West Ham are interested in the bringing Ireland goalkeeper, 32, can back to east London, according to 90min.