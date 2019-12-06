News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 10:00 AM

What the papers say

Manchester United are still hopeful of signing Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen in January after the Dane rejected them in the summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Leicester have opened talks with manager Brendan Rodgers over a lucrative new contact in a bid to fend off interest from Arsenal, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Chelsea are interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha next summer, says The Independent.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson has been interviewed for the vacant manager’s job at Watford, according to The Times.

West Ham will try to sell 33-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Roberto in January, The Guardian reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Olivier Giroud: Striker Giroud may not be leaving Chelsea in January, with clubs preferring to wait until the French international is available in the summer on a free transfer, according to The Sun.

Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud (Adam Davy/PA)

Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep England forward Sancho until the end of the season, despite plenty of interest, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Ousmane Dembele: The agent representing France and Barcelona forward Dembele has met with executives from both Chelsea and Manchester City, says Spanish publication El Desmarque.

More on this topic

Amazon ‘thrilled and humbled’ after first week of Premier League coverageAmazon ‘thrilled and humbled’ after first week of Premier League coverage

Sean Dyche: Burnley not on a level playing field in the Premier LeagueSean Dyche: Burnley not on a level playing field in the Premier League

Arsenal’s winless streak continues as Brighton pull off stunning winArsenal’s winless streak continues as Brighton pull off stunning win

Marco Silva’s 19-month reign at Everton looks like ending after derby lossMarco Silva’s 19-month reign at Everton looks like ending after derby loss

Jadon SanchoPatrick VieiraTransfersTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Shelvey pounces as Sheffield United stutter to defeatShelvey pounces as Sheffield United stutter to defeat

Who could replace Marco Silva at Everton?Who could replace Marco Silva at Everton?

Where did it all go wrong for Marco Silva at Everton?Where did it all go wrong for Marco Silva at Everton?

Everton sack manager Marco SilvaEverton sack manager Marco Silva


Lifestyle

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »