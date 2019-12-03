News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 07:23 AM

What the papers say

The list of candidates to replace Unai Emery in the Emirates hotseat has grown to 12, reports the Daily Mirror. Emery left Arsenal after a run of seven games without a win, and the club has drawn up a shortlist of a dozen including former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Mikel Arteta and Max Allegri.

But interim boss Freddie Ljungberg will be offered the Arsenal job on a permanent basis should results improve, reports the Evening Standard. Ljungberg, who made 216 appearances for the Gunners, had been coach of the Under-23 side.

Christian Eriksen is on his way out of North London and will not sign a new contract with Tottenham, according to the Daily Telegraph. The Denmark midfielder, 27, has previously said he wanted to leave and the paper reports his views have not changed despite Jose Mourinho taking over as manager.

Touchdown @lagalaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be heading to the Premier League, reports the Daily Telegraph. The Swede left LA Galaxy at the close of the season and is said to prefer re-signing with AC Milan.

Another former Manchester United player Javier Hernandez, who also had a spell at West Ham in England, is keen on moving to Major League Soccer after he leaves Sevilla, the Daily Mail says.

Players to watch

Kalidou Koulibaly: The Napoli defender, wanted by Manchester United, is the subject of interest from Real Madrid with the Spanish giants preparing to make a bid reports Calciomercato.

Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia is wanted by Besiktas (Nick Potts/PA)
Jonathan Kodjia: Besiktas are looking at the Aston Villa striker but are only offering £2.5million, short of the Premier League side’s £7m valuation, according to Sporx.

Pedro: Juventus have been linked with a move for the Chelsea winger, Calciomercato says.

