Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 06:50 AM

What the papers say

Inter Milan could make a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window, reports the Daily Star. Aubameyang, who has 10 goals in 14 Premier League appearances for the struggling Gunners this season, is out of contract next year and Arsenal could look to cash in rather than see the Gabon international leave on a free transfer.

Eberechi Eze is wanted by a number of clubs, with Chelsea, Tottenham, Leicester and West Ham all keeping tabs on the QPR and England Under-21s midfielder, according to the Sun.

The managerial merry-go-round is in full swing, with Quique Sanchez Flores leaving Watford. Two names linked with the vacancy at Vicarage Road are Chris Hughton, most recently at Brighton, and ex-Reading boss Paul Clement, reports the Daily Mail.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was wanted by Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was wanted by Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Sticking with the dugout, and Real Madrid offered new Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho £12million not to join the Premier League side and wait for Zinedine Zidane to leave, according to the Sun.

Aston Villa are keen on bolstering their midfield with Los Angeles Galaxy’s Romain Alessandrini, says the Birmingham Mail. The 30-year-old has previously turned out for Rennes and Marseille and joined the MLS in 2017.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: The former Liverpool player is hoping to remain at Bayern Munich after his loan spell from Barcelona finishes, reports Marca.

Merih Demiral: Juventus are weighing up whether to sell the Turkey defender, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal interested, according to Calciomercato.

Giovani Lo Celso: The Tottenham midfielder, on loan from Real Betis, is considering a move away from London, Marca says.

ArsenalEberechi EzePierre-Emerick AubameyangQPRTransfersPremier League

