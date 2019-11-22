News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 09:03 AM

What the papers say

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be joining his old boss Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, the Daily Telegraph reports. Mourinho took the Swede to Manchester United when he was in charge at Old Trafford and is now said to be considering scuppering AC Milan’s attempts to sign the 38-year-old, who is available on a free transfer after ending his two-year spell at LA Galaxy.

Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira could be set for a return to Italy in January (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira could be set for a return to Italy in January (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lucas Torreira is considering a January exit from Arsenal, the Daily Mirror reports. The Uruguayan midfielder has been linked to Napoli and AC Milan.

Interest in Nemanja Matic has reportedly increased, with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan said to be in the hunt for the midfielder, according to ESPN. The 31-year-old was one of the first players linked to Tottenham after Jose Mourinho was named as the club’s new manager this week.

Gerard Pique has disappointed several leading clubs around Europe by confirming he will retire at Barcelona. The 32-year-old defender says he will end his playing days at Barca in 2022.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nicolas Gaitan: The 31-year-old Chicago Fire and Argentina winger is a target for Aston Villa, Sheffield United and West Ham, according to the Guardian.

Matty Longstaff: Newcastle are “quietly confident” of agreeing a new deal for their young midfielder, according to the Chronicle.

AC MilanArsenalJose MourinhoNemanja MaticZlatan IbrahimovicPremier League

More in this Section

Spurs can win Premier League title next season, says MourinhoSpurs can win Premier League title next season, says Mourinho

Ladies Football revamp senior structures for 2020 - with no Leinster ChampionshipLadies Football revamp senior structures for 2020 - with no Leinster Championship

Under-fire Arsenal boss Unai Emery surprised at Mauricio Pochettino’s sackingUnder-fire Arsenal boss Unai Emery surprised at Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini plays down rivalry with Jose MourinhoWest Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini plays down rivalry with Jose Mourinho


Lifestyle

Move over quinoa.Everything you need to know about fonio, the ancient grain we’ll all be eating in 2020

The former heptathlete and all-round super woman chats to Lauren Taylor about how to stay fit in pregnancy and body confidence after a baby.Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill: ‘There’s still a lot of stigma attached to exercising pregnant’

Behaving aggressively is a stage many toddlers go through. The author of The Wonder Weeks explains how parents should deal with kids who kick & bite.Ask an expert: How can I stop my toddler kicking and biting?

It came as quite a surprise to learn that I had been writing my Weekend column in the Irish Examiner for 21 years — how the years have flown by and how the food scene has changed in Ireland over those two decades.A letter from Darina Allen: How the years have flown and the food has changed

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »