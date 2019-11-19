News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Football rumours from the media

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 10:01 AM

What the papers say

Manchester United have become latest top Premier League side to eye up a move for Reading rising star Danny Loader, the Daily Mail reports. The 19-year-old forward has been a regular for England at various youth levels.

Juventus and Inter Milan have expressed an interest in Manchester United’s England defender Chris Smalling, currently on loan at Roma, who are haggling over the £15million valuation, The Sun says.

Erling Haaland‘s dad Alf-Inge has ramped up transfer speculation surrounding his son by visiting Manchester United’s Carrington training base, the Daily Mirror reports. The 19-year-old Norway striker has been in prolific form for Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland’s  Red Bull Salzburg’s team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai, 19, is also being closely watched by Arsenal, the Daily Express reports.

The Gunners and Manchester United, meanwhile, are in a tug-of-war over £40million-rated Parma playmaker Dejan Kulusevski, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Willian: Chelsea’s Brazilian midfielder is set to snub a two-year extension offer and run down his contract at the end of the season in order to secure a move to Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Neymar: The Brazilian forward, 27, has turned down the chance to renew his Paris St Germain contract, which expires in 2022, Sport says.

Paul Pogba: Manchester United’s France midfielder, 26, would prefer a return to Juventus than a move to Real Madrid, according to Tuttosport.

